L&G and Vistry strike £40m build-to-rent deal

Legal & General’s suburban build-to-rent platform and Vistry Group have signed a £40m deal to bring forward 147 new properties in Coventry #UKhousing

The deal will deliver a diverse mix of homes that benefit from air-source heat pumps, solar panels and electric-vehicle charging points.

Vistry is looking to build 550 family homes across two sites, with 147 of these now acquired by L&G’s platform for private rental.

The build-to-rent homes form part of a larger development by Vistry in the Keresley suburb in the northern part of the city.

Legal & General’s SBTR platform was launched to develop large-scale ‘single family’ rental communities in suburban locations across the UK, in a way the firm describes as “community-focused and service-led”.

David Reid, managing director of Legal & General SBTR, said: “To meet the UK’s ongoing housing demands, we need quality homes of all tenures for every kind of household.

“As a dedicated single-family housing investor, Legal & General SBTR aims to meet the UK’s diverse housing needs by working with leading development partners like Vistry to scale up delivery of new, high-quality family homes across the UK.

“Bringing new homes to Coventry – our first entry into the West Midlands – is part of our ongoing work to tackle the UK’s need for reliable long-term rental options, whilst also building out assets for our long-term partners.”

The platform is working towards having all new homes delivered from 2030 operate at net-zero carbon emissions, in line with Legal & General’s commitment to sustainability.