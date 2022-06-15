L&G appoints new head of housing investment

Legal & General has hired a head of housing investment to lead the growth of the investment giant’s housing platform #UKhousing

Ms Thakrar has 13 years’ experience in the real estate investment sector and her new role will see her help LGC scale up its investment and diversify its portfolio, which includes build-to-sell, build-to-rent, affordable housing, later living and modular homes.

Vanisha Thakrar has joined Legal & General Capital (LGC), having previously worked as a director at Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.

She will also be responsible for the portfolio management of a number of LGC’s existing investments, as well as leading on the strategy, creation and execution of new business opportunities.

At Harrison Street, Ms Thakrar held the role of director in the European transactions group, where she was responsible for sourcing, underwriting and executing transactions in the student housing and residential sectors.

In addition, she focused on establishing and managing joint venture relationships with operators and developers.