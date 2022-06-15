L&G appoints new head of housing investment

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Legal & General (L&G) has hired a head of housing investment to lead the growth of the investment giant’s housing platform.
Vanisha Thakrar has joined Legal & General Capital (LGC), having previously worked as a director at Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.
Ms Thakrar has 13 years’ experience in the real estate investment sector and her new role will see her help LGC scale up its investment and diversify its portfolio, which includes build-to-sell, build-to-rent, affordable housing, later living and modular homes.
She will also be responsible for the portfolio management of a number of LGC’s existing investments, as well as leading on the strategy, creation and execution of new business opportunities.
At Harrison Street, Ms Thakrar held the role of director in the European transactions group, where she was responsible for sourcing, underwriting and executing transactions in the student housing and residential sectors.
In addition, she focused on establishing and managing joint venture relationships with operators and developers.
Previously, Ms Thakrar worked at Macquarie Group before moving to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, where she worked on establishing new joint ventures, underwriting new investments and managing the business’ existing investments.
Simon Century, managing director of housing at LGC, said: “Housing represents a major growth sector for Legal & General Group, as we seek to tackle the housing crisis head on, providing homes for all demographics, ages and tenures.
“Vanisha brings with her a wealth of experience to support the next stage of growth for our housing platform, in line with our ambitions to deliver much-needed housing at scale both in the UK and abroad over the coming years.”
Ms Thakrar said: “I look forward to working with the housing leadership team to create further opportunities to evolve and expand LGC’s multi-tenure housing platform to deliver the homes society needs.”
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