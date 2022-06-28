L&G Modular Homes appoints former Homes England director as new partnerships lead

Rosie Toogood, chief executive of L&G Modular Homes, said she was “delighted” about the new appointments.

“By nurturing and increasing our presence and partnerships in the South East, Terry, Alex, and Jon will help further LGMH’s mission to reduce costs to consumers and the environment by producing the best quality homes in the most efficient way possible,” she added.

L&G set up its modular business in 2016 with the ambition to deliver 3,000 homes per year.

It recently delivered its first major scheme: a 102-home development in North Yorkshire.

L&G Modular Homes plans to deliver a further 450 homes this year, including 185 in Bristol and 153 in Broadstairs.