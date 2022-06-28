L&G Modular Homes appoints former Homes England director as new partnerships lead

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Legal & General (L&G) has appointed a former Homes England executive director to lead on the growth of its modular homes business across the UK.
Terry Fuller has been appointed to the role of head of partnerships at L&G Modular Homes, where he will be responsible for working with public and private partners to deliver new homes.
Mr Fuller joins the modular homes business from Homes England, where he led land acquisitions, strategic land and the South East regional teams over a number of years.
He first joined the then-called Homes and Communities Agency in 2008 after spending time as managing director of major projects and affordable housing at Taylor Wimpey Developments.
Mr Fuller will be supported in his new role by two new land and partnership managers for the South East: Alex Fenner, who previously worked at Peabody; and Jon Sanders, who has nearly a decade of experience as a surveyor.
Rosie Toogood, chief executive of L&G Modular Homes, said she was “delighted” about the new appointments.
“By nurturing and increasing our presence and partnerships in the South East, Terry, Alex, and Jon will help further LGMH’s mission to reduce costs to consumers and the environment by producing the best quality homes in the most efficient way possible,” she added.
L&G set up its modular business in 2016 with the ambition to deliver 3,000 homes per year.
It recently delivered its first major scheme: a 102-home development in North Yorkshire.
L&G Modular Homes plans to deliver a further 450 homes this year, including 185 in Bristol and 153 in Broadstairs.
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