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L&G-owned house builder receives approval for 125 homes in Kent

News10.08.23by James Riding

L&G-owned house builder Cala Homes has received approval for a development of 125 new homes in Kent, 40% of which will be affordable.

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Cala said 40% of the homes in the Tonbridge scheme would be affordable
Cala said 40% of the homes in the Tonbridge scheme would be affordable
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LinkedIn IHL&G-owned house builder Cala Homes has received approval for a development of 125 new homes in Kent, 40% of which will be affordable #UKhousing

Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council gave the green light for the site, which is north of Lower Haysden Lane in Tonbridge.

Cala said its plans could contribute nearly 15% of the council’s target of 800 new homes a year.

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Elsewhere in Kent, the house builder completed the acquisition of a site with outline planning permission for 40 new homes in Woodchurch, Ashford. Cala aims to submit a reserved matters application for the scheme later this year.

Scott Finch, senior land manager at Cala Homes for south home counties, said: “These are important steps in our journey to bolster our presence across Kent and testament to the work the team has been putting in to achieve this.

“Kent is acutely experiencing the effects of the housing crisis and our new Tonbridge community, Barden Croft, will bring a range of options for people looking to move to or within the area.

“The purchase of land in Woodchurch in such quick succession is a sign of our growth trajectory. Many of us within the team know Kent extremely well, enabling us to support our ambitions in the region,” he said.

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