L&G reveals £2bn investment package that will target 10,000 new homes

As part of this commitment, the asset manager believes the funding will deliver around 10,000 social and affordable homes, create 24,000 jobs, and “support the government’s ambition to unlock economic growth across the UK”.

The government has previously signalled its ambition for regional growth by using investment from pension funds in conjunction with public funding to deliver housing and infrastructure projects at scale.

L&G believes the funding shows its confidence in the UK economy, with the £2bn coming from its balance sheet and co-investment from capital it manages on behalf of other pension scheme clients and master trusts.

The investment programme will enable local and combined authorities to unlock their ambitions to drive economic growth and respond to local needs, such as affordable housing, knowledge economy hubs, infrastructure, retrofitting homes and regeneration.

Funds will be allocated based on local needs and demand, ensuring that every project supports L&G’s dual purpose of delivering both financial returns and positive societal outcomes.

Just last month, L&G’s property fund expanded to £4.7bn following a merger with US-based asset manager Federated Hermes.

António Simões, group chief executive officer at L&G, said: “As a long-term investor in the UK economy, L&G has a proud history of using pension capital to develop assets that deliver strong financial returns and lasting social impact.

“Our £2bn commitment will help unlock the investment needed in productive assets across the country – creating jobs, strengthening communities and driving both regional and national growth.”