L&G reveals annual homes target of 10,000 after record £2bn in post-tax profit

L&G announced the target as part of its 2021 final year results, published last week, which revealed that the group’s profit after tax had jumped nearly 30% from around £1.6bn in 2020 to more than £2bn in 2021.

L&G’s affordable housing arm, L&G Affordable Homes, is a subsidiary of L&G Capital. Its operating profit increased from £275m to £461m in 2021 – an increase of 68%.

As part of its financial results announcement, L&G said that its housing arm continues to expand across all tenures, ages and demographics, and is “leveraging both traditional and modular construction in order to revolutionise and speed up delivery for all”.

Part of this expansion includes long-term ambitions to deliver 10,000 multi-tenure homes per year, including more than 3,000 traditional build to sell homes, up to 3,000 affordable and modular homes, and 1,000 suburban rental homes.

When asked by Inside Housing, L&G said it not yet set any dates for when it will deliver this ambition.