L&G reveals annual homes target of 10,000 after record £2bn in post-tax profit

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Investment giant Legal & General (L&G) has revealed its ambition to deliver 10,000 multi-tenure homes per year as its post-tax profits topped £2bn for the first time.
L&G announced the target as part of its 2021 final year results, published last week, which revealed that the group’s profit after tax had jumped nearly 30% from around £1.6bn in 2020 to more than £2bn in 2021.
L&G’s affordable housing arm, L&G Affordable Homes, is a subsidiary of L&G Capital. Its operating profit increased from £275m to £461m in 2021 – an increase of 68%.
As part of its financial results announcement, L&G said that its housing arm continues to expand across all tenures, ages and demographics, and is “leveraging both traditional and modular construction in order to revolutionise and speed up delivery for all”.
Part of this expansion includes long-term ambitions to deliver 10,000 multi-tenure homes per year, including more than 3,000 traditional build to sell homes, up to 3,000 affordable and modular homes, and 1,000 suburban rental homes.
When asked by Inside Housing, L&G said it not yet set any dates for when it will deliver this ambition.
Its development plans also include delivering around 5,200 build-to-rent homes in the company’s urban pipeline and 5,100 later living homes in its joint venture pipeline with the NatWest Group Pension Fund.
Announced in August last year, the partnership will aim to build the new homes for people aged over 65 across 34 different sites, with a gross development value of £4bn when all sites are completed.
L&G has also committed to making sure that all of its new homes will be carbon free from 2030 as it aims to “ensure that the homes we build are future-proofed and sustainable”.
During 2021, L&G’s retirement solutions arm committed to fund its first L&G Affordable Homes investment of £270m over 2021 to 2023, with £77m being funded in late 2021.
This partnership is forecasted to generate around £1.7bn of assets by 2025.
Simon Century, managing director of housing at L&G Capital, said: “2021 was a strong year for our housing businesses and our portfolio grew substantially, reflecting the sustained long-term demand for housing in the UK.
“We agreed a number of new significant partnerships to deliver more homes, such as with NatWest Group Pension Fund, and by bringing in pension money to invest in affordable housing through our retirement arm. We also began our journey to net zero, announcing our first operationally emission-free schemes.
“As a business, we have the unique access to long-term capital, expertise and commitment to continue to scale up this platform over the coming years, and are now well underway to meet our ambition to deliver 10,000 multi-tenure homes per year. Affordable housing continues to be an important part of this mix, and in 2021 we increased our secured pipeline to over 7,000 homes as we continue to tackle the growing affordability crisis.”
Last week, L&G Affordable Homes announced a new partnership with house builder Lovell to deliver 3,000 new affordable homes across the country.
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