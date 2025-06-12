L&G reveals new head of housing as it targets doubling its assets to £10bn

Dan Batterton has been promoted to head of housing, to drive growth. L&G has a target of £10bn in assets in its UK housing portfolio by 2028.

Mr Batterton will begin leading the global investor’s asset management business immediately, which includes build-to-rent, single-family housing, affordable housing, purpose-built student accommodation and later living.

He has over 20 years of experience in the property sector. L&G credited him with shaping the firm’s long-term acquisition, development, sustainability and operational plans for the residential sector.