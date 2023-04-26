L&G secures £150m loan for build-to-rent houses

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Legal & General (L&G) has signed a £150m loan to fund its pipeline of suburban build-to-rent houses.
The five-year revolving credit facility is backed by HSBC UK, NatWest and Barclays.
L&G currently has plans to build 1,000 family-sized suburban build-to-rent homes across the UK.
The institutional investor signed a forward funding deal with Cala Homes in January to build 107 houses in Crowthorne, Berkshire. Cala was acquired by L&G Capital in 2018.
The suburban homes are designed to provide long-term, reliable service for renters. L&G aims to make its build-to-rent homes reach operational net zero carbon by 2030.
L&G also set up a healthy communities committee, inspired by the NHS’ Healthy New Towns programme, to support health and well-being in the communities it creates.
Jane Sullivan, finance director of L&G Suburban Build to Rent (SBTR), said: “To have secured a facility of this size in such a challenging credit environment is testament to the merit of the product that SBTR is delivering, as well as the strength of relationship with our banking partners.
“Now more than ever there needs to be an affordable rental option that provides a viable choice.”
David Reid, managing director of L&G SBTR, said the loan facility will support L&G’s ambition to “deliver a new choice of healthy homes for renters”.
Michael Goode, director and build-to-rent lead at NatWest, said: “We believe the structural fundamentals will support single-family build-to-rent in becoming a leading UK investment sector, as has been demonstrated in more mature rental markets overseas.”
Dan Wright, head of housing at HSBC UK, said: “The provision of high-quality affordable housing not only makes good business sense but, more importantly, will have a big impact on our communities.”
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