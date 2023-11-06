L&G sees post-tax modular losses soar to £94m after writedown of assets

The subsidiary recorded a post-tax loss of £93.9m in the year to the end of December 2022, its highest loss in its seven-year history. On an operating basis, the loss was £119m.

It comes after L&G announced in May that it was halting production at its factory near Leeds and reducing business operations, including making the majority of its 475 staff redundant.

Newly filed accounts at Companies House said this process is now due to complete by June 2025.