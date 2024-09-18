L&G sells house builder in wake of declining profits

In March, Cala revealed that pre-tax profits had declined by a third, which it blamed on high interest rates, mortgage rates and inflation “affecting homebuyer confidence”.

It turned a pre-tax profit of £112m in 2023, down 33.6% on the previous year’s figure of £169m. Revenue fell 7.3% to £1.25bn.

Reports at the time said L&G was looking to offload the company.

Now, the insurance giant has said it is selling Cala to Ferguson Bidco, an entity owned by funds managed by global investment firm Sixth Street Partners and real estate fund Patron Capital.