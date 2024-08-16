LGA and BPF seek views on increasing institutional investment into affordable housing

This call for evidence is in partnership with the British Property Federation (BPF) and comes at a time when institutional investors continue to expand their footprint in the sector, largely via for-profit providers.

According to property consultancy Knight Frank, the number of homes owned by for-profits is set to treble to 86,000 by the end of 2028.

Earlier this week, a new registered provider of shared ownership homes was launched after a £405m deal with a higher education pension fund and a for-profit provider.