LGA calls for temporary accommodation subsidy rates to be uprated to 90% of current LHA

Temporary accommodation subsidy rates should be uprated to 90% of the current Local Housing Allowance level, according to the Local Government Association #UKhousing

Councils pay the cost of the housing benefit upfront and are paid back by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Currently, homeless households in temporary accommodation are able to claim the full housing benefit they are entitled to which can go towards their housing costs.

The membership body for local authorities said the subsidy gap has cost councils more than £700m over the past five years. This is hampering efforts to reduce homelessness and is threatening councils’ financial viability.

However, the amount councils can claim back is currently capped to 90% of the LHA rates from 2011.

The LGA said these rates have massively failed to keep pace with rising rental prices and the increased demand for temporary accommodation. This means that if the cost of the housing benefit claim is higher than those rates, the local authority has to pick up the cost.

Therefore, the body has called on the government to uprate temporary accommodation subsidy rates to 90% of current LHA rates.

It also wants the government to reconsider its decision to keep LHA rates frozen for other types of accommodation until at least April 2026, to protect them from homelessness costs that are continuing to spiral.

According to the LGA’s analysis, there has been a £737.3m gap in the amount councils have paid out in housing benefit to households living in temporary accommodation and the amount they have been reimbursed by the government in the past five years.

The size of this subsidy gap in 2022-23 was double what it was in 2018-19. This is in addition to the amount councils pay over housing benefit limits to meet the total cost of temporary accommodation, which reached £1.75bn in 2022-23 alone.