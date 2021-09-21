LGA opens bidding for council Housing Advisers Programme

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The Local Government Association (LGA) has launched its latest Housing Advisers Programme to help councils overcome housing challenges in their areas.
The programme is open for bids from councils across England which wish to boost capacity with support from independent expertise to guide policy or programmes.
It pays for advisers to help local authorities with projects to tackle the effects of the housing crisis in local communities, accelerate housing delivery, speed up planning for new homes or reduce homelessness.
The programme is now entering its fifth year, having supported more than 125 projects.
Funding is provided by the newly renamed Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
This year the programme will prioritise projects that will support councils and their communities in the direct delivery of new housing.
Up to £20,000 will be awarded to each project for the purpose of securing expert advice in transforming how a service or partnership meets the housing needs of communities.
The best practice and lessons learned from each project will be shared with councils and embedded into the sector support programme, which is delivered by the LGA and funded by government.
David Renard, housing spokesperson for the LGA and leader of Swindon Council, said: “Councils want to be able to play a key role in building new homes and tackling our housing shortage, which will be a central part of the recovery from the pandemic.
“The pandemic has demonstrated the importance and value of having a safe, secure and high-quality place to live.
“The Housing Advisers Programme has delivered a broad range of support since it was first launched five years ago, helping councils deliver local priorities by tapping into the expert advice they need to innovate and improve the delivery of homes and places, the quality and security of existing homes and/or to prevent and reduce homelessness.
“We would recommend councils take a look at the programme as there are ways it can bring benefits to every local area.”
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