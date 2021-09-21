LGA opens bidding for council Housing Advisers Programme

The programme is open for bids from councils across England which wish to boost capacity with support from independent expertise to guide policy or programmes.

It pays for advisers to help local authorities with projects to tackle the effects of the housing crisis in local communities, accelerate housing delivery, speed up planning for new homes or reduce homelessness.

The programme is now entering its fifth year, having supported more than 125 projects.

Funding is provided by the newly renamed Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.