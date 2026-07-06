LGA warns of £7bn funding black hole facing English councils

The Local Government Association has warned that councils in England could face a £7bn funding black hole within three years #UKhousing

This is driven by rising demand for homelessness support, children’s services, adult social care, home to school transport and new national requirements, such as Simpler Recycling and the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The research warned that by 2028-29, councils will face extra cost pressures equivalent to 22% of their current spending just to stand still.

The LGA’s latest analysis showed that this gap is more than what local authorities currently spend on roads, transport, homelessness and housing services combined.

The LGA’s warning comes after Inside Housing last month published its own analysis, which described the “jaws of doom” facing councils as the financial accounts of the biggest stock-owning local authorities in England found that net debt is on the rise.

Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA, said: “The cost and demand pressures facing councils are unrelenting. In just three years, councils will need around 25% more money simply to stand still. Without action, the services people rely on every day, from social care to safe streets, will be eroded.

“Whoever takes up the keys to Number 10 [Downing Street] will have a lot of competing priorities. But fully funded, sustainable public services will need to be at the heart of any plans to improve lives and inspire hope in the future.

“Councils want to get on with supporting people, boosting local economies and delivering local priorities. But they can only do that with the long-term funding they need and public service reform.”

English councils’ spending on temporary accommodation alone is likely to reach £3bn by the end of the decade due to limits on how much they can claim back from the government, according to previous LGA analysis.