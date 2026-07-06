LGA warns of £7bn funding black hole facing English councils

The Local Government Association (LGA) has warned that councils in England could face a £7bn funding black hole within three years.
The LGA’s latest analysis showed that this gap is more than what local authorities currently spend on roads, transport, homelessness and housing services combined.
The research warned that by 2028-29, councils will face extra cost pressures equivalent to 22% of their current spending just to stand still.
This is driven by rising demand for homelessness support, children’s services, adult social care, home to school transport and new national requirements, such as Simpler Recycling and the Emissions Trading Scheme.
The LGA’s warning comes after Inside Housing last month published its own analysis, which described the “jaws of doom” facing councils as the financial accounts of the biggest stock-owning local authorities in England found that net debt is on the rise.
Louise Gittins, chair of the LGA, said: “The cost and demand pressures facing councils are unrelenting. In just three years, councils will need around 25% more money simply to stand still. Without action, the services people rely on every day, from social care to safe streets, will be eroded.
“Whoever takes up the keys to Number 10 [Downing Street] will have a lot of competing priorities. But fully funded, sustainable public services will need to be at the heart of any plans to improve lives and inspire hope in the future.
“Councils want to get on with supporting people, boosting local economies and delivering local priorities. But they can only do that with the long-term funding they need and public service reform.”
English councils’ spending on temporary accommodation alone is likely to reach £3bn by the end of the decade due to limits on how much they can claim back from the government, according to previous LGA analysis.
However, councils have received some funding growth in recent years and a much-needed multi-year funding settlement has improved their financial certainty.
In February, English councils were given an extra £272m to spend on housing services as part of the £78bn final funding settlement for the next financial year.
At the end of last year, councils in London described the shift in deprivation-based funding as “far more accurate”.
But ongoing pressures have seen an unprecedented 36 councils being granted exceptional financial support by the government to set balanced budgets this year.
The LGA believes “only a significant increase in resources can protect the financial sustainability of councils and empower them to unleash growth and service reform at scale”.
The organisation is calling on the next prime minister and their government to lay out a new path for local services that is not reliant on council tax rises, short-term fixes and unsustainable emergency bail-out arrangements.
The LGA said it would also like to see a commitment to deeper, long-term reform of local government finance, including a cross-party review of council tax, business rates retention and other funding sources.
Ahead of its annual conference in Bournemouth this week, the LGA believes that further delay risks leaving residents facing longer waits for adult social care assessments, rising homelessness and cuts to neighbourhood services, including road maintenance, libraries, parks and waste collections.
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We’re making £78bn available to councils across the country through our fair funding settlement and compared to 2024-25, by 2028-29 core spending power will have increased over 24% for councils across England.”
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