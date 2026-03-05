LGA warns temporary accommodation spending set to double to nearly £4bn

Analysis released by LGA ahead of the Spring Statement found that since 2017, English councils have spent nearly £1.5bn more on temporary accommodation than they have been reimbursed through subsidies.

However, this fire could more than double over the next four years to £3.9bn, as the amount of housing benefit that councils can claim back is capped at 90% of the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rate from 2011.

This means that although households will continue to receive full housing benefit, local government subsidies remain stagnant – continually outstripped by rising costs.