LGBTQ+ housing network announces new delivery partner and advisory group

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LGBTQ+ housing network HouseProud has appointed a new delivery partner and advisory group.
Stonewall Housing will help deliver the HouseProud pledge, which commits social landlords to working with involved LGBTQ+ residents to guarantee meaningful engagement, “beyond token gestures”.
HouseProud was set up in 2014 as the network group for LGBT people working in social housing.
There are now more than 50 organisations from across the South East, East Anglia and the Midlands represented in the group.
For the past two years, HouseProud has been challenging organisations in the housing sector to sign up to the pledge, asking them to demonstrate their commitment to LGBTQ+ resident equality and support.
The pledge was born out of research conducted by the University of Surrey, which found that a third of LGBTQ+ residents felt their neighbourhood was not a safe place to live as an LGBTQ+ person.
A third of survey respondents felt their landlord was not able to deal effectively with issues like harassment and a fifth of gay men reported that they regularly modified their home if visited by their landlord, to make their sexual orientation less visible.
HouseProud and Stonewall Housing have also appointed an advisory board, including Jamie Hickling, who has worked in homelessness services for over 20 years and is co-chair of HouseProud, and Lorri Holding, who has worked in the social housing sector for over 25 years.
Andrew King, a professor of sociology at the University of Surrey, and Steven McIntyre, chief executive of Stonewall Housing, have also been appointed to the board.
Mr McIntyre said: “We are excited to partner with HouseProud to further our shared mission of providing safe and inclusive housing for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Together, we will continue to work towards creating a world where everyone can live authentically and without fear of discrimination.”
Mr Hickling and Dewbien Plummer, also co-chair of HouseProud, said in a joint statement: “We are delighted to welcome Stonewall Housing as our delivery partner.
“With their expertise and dedication to LGBTQ+ housing, we are confident that together we can continue to make a positive impact in our community.”
London-based Soho Housing recently signed up to the pledge.
Barbara Brownlee, chief executive of Soho Housing Association, said the “heart and soul” of the social landlord “is about inclusivity”.
She said: “We are rooted in an area known for its tolerance and diversity and want to grow and manage our organisation in that spirit.
“Unless LGBTQ+ resident voices are specifically enabled and heard, then they are often missed.
“And while we are all equal, we’re not all the same, so those who don’t always speak out need to be encouraged to do just that.
“Signing up to the pledge isn’t onerous, and I believe it will strengthen our organisation and improve our services. I would encourage others to do the same.”
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