LGBTQ+ housing network announces new delivery partner and advisory group

HouseProud and Stonewall Housing have also appointed an advisory board, including Jamie Hickling, who has worked in homelessness services for over 20 years and is co-chair of HouseProud, and Lorri Holding, who has worked in the social housing sector for over 25 years.

Andrew King, a professor of sociology at the University of Surrey, and Steven McIntyre, chief executive of Stonewall Housing, have also been appointed to the board.

Mr McIntyre said: “We are excited to partner with HouseProud to further our shared mission of providing safe and inclusive housing for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Together, we will continue to work towards creating a world where everyone can live authentically and without fear of discrimination.”

Mr Hickling and Dewbien Plummer, also co-chair of HouseProud, said in a joint statement: “We are delighted to welcome Stonewall Housing as our delivery partner.

“With their expertise and dedication to LGBTQ+ housing, we are confident that together we can continue to make a positive impact in our community.”

London-based Soho Housing recently signed up to the pledge.

Barbara Brownlee, chief executive of Soho Housing Association, said the “heart and soul” of the social landlord “is about inclusivity”.

She said: “We are rooted in an area known for its tolerance and diversity and want to grow and manage our organisation in that spirit.

“Unless LGBTQ+ resident voices are specifically enabled and heard, then they are often missed.

“And while we are all equal, we’re not all the same, so those who don’t always speak out need to be encouraged to do just that.

“Signing up to the pledge isn’t onerous, and I believe it will strengthen our organisation and improve our services. I would encourage others to do the same.”