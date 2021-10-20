LGBTQ+ housing specialist association appoints new chair after founders step down

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A specialist housing association that supports older LGBTQ+ people has appointed two new board members and a chair, after the two founders of the organisation stepped down.
Tonic Housing was set up in 2014 to combat loneliness and isolation in the older LGBTQ+ community by James Greenshields and chair Geoff Pine. The pair have stepped down from their roles on the board.
They have been replaced by Terry Stacy, head of the Liberal Democrat office at the Local Government Association (LGA), who is joining the organisation as chair of the board.
Mr Stacy, a social housing tenant, is also vice-chair of the Clarion board and chair of AKT, a national LGBTQ+ youth homeless charity.
Joining as a board member is Assiah Awaleh, head of housing at Look Ahead Care and Support, a specialist housing association which focuses on care, support and housing services.
Also appointed to the board was Michelle Davies, service design and delivery director at Employers Network for Equality & Inclusion.
Tonic said it was “delighted” that Mr Greenshields and Mr Pine both wish to remain a part of the housing association, which they will continue to support in a voluntary capacity.
“We’re incredibly grateful to James and Geoff for their dedication and passion, and we are excited for the additional capacity this will bring to the organisation,” Tonic said.
In February, Tonic announced that it was opening the UK’s first LGBTQ+ retirement community after securing a £5.7m loan from the mayor of London.
The mayor’s community housing loan enabled Tonic to buy 19 homes in Bankhouse, an assisted living scheme in Lambeth, south London, which was developed by One Housing. The development officially launched in September.
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