LGBTQ+ housing specialist association appoints new chair after founders step down

Tonic Housing was set up in 2014 to combat loneliness and isolation in the older LGBTQ+ community by James Greenshields and chair Geoff Pine. The pair have stepped down from their roles on the board.

They have been replaced by Terry Stacy, head of the Liberal Democrat office at the Local Government Association (LGA), who is joining the organisation as chair of the board.

Mr Stacy, a social housing tenant, is also vice-chair of the Clarion board and chair of AKT, a national LGBTQ+ youth homeless charity.

Joining as a board member is Assiah Awaleh, head of housing at Look Ahead Care and Support, a specialist housing association which focuses on care, support and housing services.