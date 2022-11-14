L&G’s affordable housing arm and G15 landlord strike 2,500-home shared ownership deal

Announcing the agreement this morning, L&G Affordable Homes (LGAH) and Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) said they aim to deliver 2,000 shared ownership properties and 500 affordable rent homes over the next seven years.

The joint venture (JV) partnership will see 2,000 of the homes sold through shared ownership via MTVH’s SO Resi brand.

The first properties built under the deal are expected to be completed by 2025, with construction set to begin within the next 12 months.

All home will be built to meet or exceed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B.