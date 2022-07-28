L&G’s affordable housing arm extends development pipeline to 7,000 homes 

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
For-profit social housing provider Legal & General (L&G) Affordable Homes has increased its development pipeline to 7,000 new homes alongside a significant increase in income of more than 250%.
According to the registered provider’s latest annual accounts, which go up to 31 December 2021, its development pipeline has increased to 7,000 homes – up from the 4,400 reported in 2020.
Total income also jumped from £3.1m to more than £12m over the same period. This was made up of £7.6m in rental and £4.4m in grant income.
The association also doubled the number of homes under its management to 1,256. A total of 116 of these were at social rent, 319 at affordable rent and 821 shared ownership tenures.
The value of the provider’s investment property also increased more than £100m to £264.1m.
L&G Affordable Homes also reported no employees during 2021.
The biggest impact on the business during the year was the delay in the handover of homes from developers due to the pandemic.
Looking ahead for the rest of 2022, L&G Affordable Homes said inflation, the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis could impact its customers and the affordability of its homes.
The provider reported no going concerns that would affect its capacity to continue, and it pointed out that it has the ability to draw down on around £500m in capital from its parent company, financial services giant Legal & General.
Simon Century, managing director of housing at L&G, said: “Since launching four years ago, Legal & General Affordable Homes has deployed institutional capital at pace to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes across the country. Our development pipeline now stands at over 7,000 homes, and building on this we recently announced plans to invest a further £2bn of retirement funds to create 10,000 more homes over the next five years.”
L&G announced the 10,000-home target as part of its 2021 final-year results in March, which revealed that the group’s profit after tax had jumped nearly 30% from around £1.6bn in 2020 to more than £2bn in 2021.
Mr Century said he was pleased with the progress of the business, but warned there are still major challenges ahead to helping the 1.4 million households on the social housing waiting list into homes.
He added: “With a new government being formed, we hope the affordable housing agenda will be central to any new policy and look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the sector to deliver the housing the country so desperately needs.”
In March, L&G Affordable Homes and partnership house builder Lovell signed an agreement to deliver 3,000 new affordable homes across the country.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories