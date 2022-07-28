L&G’s affordable housing arm extends development pipeline to 7,000 homes 

According to the registered provider’s latest annual accounts, which go up to 31 December 2021, its development pipeline has increased to 7,000 homes – up from the 4,400 reported in 2020.

Total income also jumped from £3.1m to more than £12m over the same period. This was made up of £7.6m in rental and £4.4m in grant income.

The association also doubled the number of homes under its management to 1,256. A total of 116 of these were at social rent, 319 at affordable rent and 821 shared ownership tenures.

The value of the provider’s investment property also increased more than £100m to £264.1m.

L&G Affordable Homes also reported no employees during 2021.