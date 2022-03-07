L&G’s affordable housing arm strikes 3,000-home deal with house builder

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The affordable housing arm of investment giant Legal & General (L&G) and partnership house builder Lovell have signed an agreement to deliver 3,000 new affordable homes across the country.
Announcing the deal this morning, the two organisations have committed to delivering 3,000 multi-tenure properties across sites over the next five years.
The partnership will see L&G focus on delivering the new affordable homes, while Lovell will deliver open market and build-to-rent homes.
The joint venture (JV) is the latest stage in L&G Affordable Homes’ growth as a for-profit affordable housing provider. After launching three years ago, it has increased the number of homes in its development pipeline to 7,000.
Anette Simpson, director of development at L&G, said the provider was looking to do more partnerships, adding that changes to solvency rules allowed the body to invest more capital into the affordable housing space.
The first project to be delivered by the JV will be a new 234-home project on former industrial land in the West Midlands.
The Junction site has lain unused for 20 years and will be brought back into use through government brownfield investment funding and L&G and Lovell’s own investment to deliver the site, which will be 50% affordable. The remainder of the homes will be for private sale.
The affordable housing element of the site will also be part funded by Homes England.
The two organisations also said they were looking to maximise opportunities for suburban build-to-rent, later living and off-site manufacturing, introducing their wider group resources.
Lovell is one of the country’s largest house builders, with a particular focus on the delivery of partnership schemes with social housing providers and councils. Last year it agreed a £120m joint venture with housing association Abri to deliver 500 homes on a site in Weymouth.
Mary Parsons, regeneration and partnerships director at Lovell Partnerships, said: “There is strength in partnership and collaboration – this approach is essential to meet the ambitious growth and sustainability goals of Lovell and L&G, as well as to support local authorities in the face of high demand for quality homes.
“Our work with L&G will mean sites are identified quickly with a combined pool of knowledge to then offer the optimum mix of tenures to drive both commercial and social value.”
In January, L&G brought in Chirs Hewett, former finance chief at for-profit association Heylo Housing, as its finance director, as part of what it was calling the next stage of its growth.
Last year L&G became one of Homes England’s strategic partners, securing £125m in funding over the next five years to deliver 2,121 homes.
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