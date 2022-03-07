L&G’s affordable housing arm strikes 3,000-home deal with house builder

The affordable housing arm of investment giant Legal & General and partnership house builder Lovell have signed an agreement to deliver 3,000 new affordable homes across the country #UKhousing

The joint venture (JV) is the latest stage in L&G Affordable Homes’ growth as a for-profit affordable housing provider. After launching three years ago, it has increased the number of homes in its development pipeline to 7,000.

The partnership will see L&G focus on delivering the new affordable homes, while Lovell will deliver open market and build-to-rent homes.

Announcing the deal this morning, the two organisations have committed to delivering 3,000 multi-tenure properties across sites over the next five years.

Anette Simpson, director of development at L&G, said the provider was looking to do more partnerships, adding that changes to solvency rules allowed the body to invest more capital into the affordable housing space.

The first project to be delivered by the JV will be a new 234-home project on former industrial land in the West Midlands.

The Junction site has lain unused for 20 years and will be brought back into use through government brownfield investment funding and L&G and Lovell’s own investment to deliver the site, which will be 50% affordable. The remainder of the homes will be for private sale.

The affordable housing element of the site will also be part funded by Homes England.

The two organisations also said they were looking to maximise opportunities for suburban build-to-rent, later living and off-site manufacturing, introducing their wider group resources.