L&G’s affordable provider hires new chief operating officer

L&G’s affordable housing provider has hired a new chief operating officer to help lead the growth of the business and expand housing delivery #UKhousing

Mr Cross joins LGAH with over 20 years of experience in the property sector. Since 2021, he has worked delivering growth and managing shareholder relations for three businesses owned by investment firm Blackstone: Indurent REIT, St Modwen and IQ Student Accommodation.

Legal & General Affordable Homes (LGAH), which develops and operates the company’s affordable homes, has appointed operations executive Peter Cross to the newly created COO role.

Prior to this, he worked at Global Student Accommodation, where he was responsible for global portfolio management, and at Liberty Living, where he was investment director.

The appointment follows the launch of the L&G Affordable Housing Fund last July, which aims to increase much-needed housing supply across England.

Following initial backing of £125m from a group of local authority pension schemes, last month the provider announced new investments which bring the total raised to £510m. The funding is expected to deliver around 3,500 to 4,000 homes.

Ben Denton, chief executive of LGAH, said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter to the team as we continue to execute our strategy for delivering much-needed affordable housing at scale.