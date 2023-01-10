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L&G’s build-to-rent arm secures 107 homes on major brownfield scheme

News10.01.23by James Wilmore

Legal & General’s suburban build-to-rent business (L&G SBTR) is taking on 107 homes at a major scheme in Berkshire after striking a deal with another subsidiary of the insurance giant, Cala Homes.

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Some of the homes at Buckler’s Park in Crowthorne (picture: Cala Homes)
Some of the homes at Buckler’s Park in Crowthorne (picture: Cala Homes)
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LinkedIn IHLegal & General’s suburban build-to-rent business is taking on 107 homes at a major scheme in Berkshire #UKhousing

The deal will see L&G SBTR deliver the properties at Buckler’s Park, a planned 1,000-home development on brownfield land in the village of Crowthorne. 

Cala Homes is leading the development of the 250-acre site, which will also include a community and sports hall, a nursery, a cafe, flexible meeting spaces and a new primary school.

L&G launched its build-to-rent fund in 2017, which is part of its wide-ranging investments in housing. Its suburban build-to-rent arm was unveiled in November 2020, with an aim to be delivering 1,000 homes a year by 2024. 

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The 107 homes at Buckler’s Park, due to be ready by 2025, will include two and three-bedroom houses with electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps, L&G said. 

The Buckler’s Park site also includes eight modular homes, designed by L&G’s offsite homes business. The two and three-bedroom houses are being delivered for housing association Silva Homes. 

David Reid, managing director of L&G SBTR, said: “Demand for new homes remains high across the country, so it is vital to keep investing in and developing multi-tenure offerings to suit the diverse needs of housing customers.”

It is the first forward funding deal between L&G SBTR and Cala Homes.

John Richards, land and planning director for the Thames region at Cala, said: “Projects like Buckler’s Park demonstrate the opportunity for collaboration between Cala and Legal & General’s other housebuilding businesses to deliver high-quality homes across a wider range of tenures, on the same site for local community benefit.”

L&G first took a stake in Cala Homes in 2013 before fully acquiring the business in 2019. Cala Group employs around 1,300 staff across 10 offices.  

In its last reported full year to the end of December 2021, Cala reported a pre-tax profit of £132m off a turnover of £1.2bn, according to accounts filed at Companies House. 

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