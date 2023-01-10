L&G’s build-to-rent arm secures 107 homes on major brownfield scheme

The deal will see L&G SBTR deliver the properties at Buckler’s Park, a planned 1,000-home development on brownfield land in the village of Crowthorne.

Cala Homes is leading the development of the 250-acre site, which will also include a community and sports hall, a nursery, a cafe, flexible meeting spaces and a new primary school.

L&G launched its build-to-rent fund in 2017, which is part of its wide-ranging investments in housing. Its suburban build-to-rent arm was unveiled in November 2020, with an aim to be delivering 1,000 homes a year by 2024.