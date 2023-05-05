L&G’s modular troubles a ‘real blow’, admits government’s MMC champion

L&G announced yesterday that it was halting production of new modular homes at its giant factory in Yorkshire, with the majority of its 475 staff at risk of redundancy.

As recently as December last year, L&G Modular had announced a 1,000-home deal with Vivid. It has also sold homes to Yorkshire Housing.

Mark Farmer, who was appointed the government’s MMC champion in 2019, said: “This is clearly a real blow for the modular housing market and underlines the sizeable difficulties for new businesses of this kind reaching maturity.”

L&G had racked up significant losses since its launch in 2017 and only recorded its first revenue in its last reported full year. It admitted it had been unable to secure a big enough pipeline of work to sustain the business.