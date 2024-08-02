LGSCO issues new guidance for officers making decisions on housing need based on medical assessments

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The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) has issued new guidance to officers who make decisions on people’s housing needs based on medical assessments.
A new guide highlights how councils need to properly evidence that they have made their own decisions on medical needs and not automatically accept the views of independent medical advisors.
It is based on lessons from previous ombudsman complaints.
According to the guide, councils must give “reasonable preference to applicants who need to move on medical grounds”.
LGSCO explained a common fault by councils is that they “simply accept the view of the independent medical advisor” and fail to record or explain how they weighed any “conflicting evidence” between the health professionals and their own medical advisors.
Other learning for councils from the ombudsman’s investigations include ensuring they consider all the evidence when making decisions and addressing all the issues raised, as well as not delaying carrying out medical assessments or reviews.
The free guide, which can be downloaded from the ombudsman’s website, also includes information about the way LGSCO investigates complaints and the remedies it may recommend where it finds fault.
Amerdeep Somal, the local government and social care ombudsman, said: “Our good practice guides share the learning from our investigations to help practitioners in councils make better decisions.
“The guides use summaries of our investigation decisions to highlight common problems, suggest good practice tips based on where things have gone wrong, as well as explain to practitioners our approach to handling complaints on the topics.
“I hope local authority housing teams across England will take the guide in the constructive spirit to which it is intended, and use it to reflect on their own processes and procedures to help prevent future injustice to people in their area.”
In May this year, the care ombudsman reported that Tower Hamlets Council did not do enough to help a family about to be evicted by their landlord.
The family contacted the local authority for help in November 2021 after their landlord served them with an eviction notice. However, the council failed to take appropriate action.
As the family had nowhere else to go, they remained in the property. The father was disabled, and the extended family struggled to find another suitable home.
The ombudsman’s investigation said Tower Hamlets Council did not meet its duties when the family first reached out for help.
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