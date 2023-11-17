LHA freeze means 92% of private rented homes in Scotland are unaffordable, says new report

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A housing benefit freeze in 2020 has left just one in 12 privately rented homes in Scotland affordable for claimants, according to a new report.
A report commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland found the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) freeze, combined with rent rises in the intervening years, had left 92% of homes out of reach for people claiming the benefit.
Gavin Smith, chair of CIH Scotland, said: “The PRS [private rented sector] plays a vital role, but must be affordable. As this research shows, freezing LHA rates has had a devastating impact on its affordability for those that need it the most. All UK governments must urgently unfreeze LHA rates.”
LHA is the amount households can claim towards private rental sector rents. It was initially set at the 50th percentile of rent prices in 2008, before being reduced to 30%, meaning the bottom 30% of homes in an area should be affordable to benefit claimants.
However, the rate has been frozen since April 2020, at which point it was based on 2018-19 data.
Subsequent rent rises mean the private rented sector is “now largely unaffordable to new entrants or those seeking to move within the sector who are in receipt of LHA,” the report concluded.
The authors recommended reinstating the LHA at the 30th percentile in the short term, estimated to cost around £98m per year in Scotland, a cost it said the UK government should cover.
They also said the process for setting the LHA should be reviewed, with factors including the consideration of how rental data is gathered and the geographical boundaries of broad rental market areas.
Meanwhile, the shared accommodation rate, which limits single people under the age of 35 to a room in a shared home rather than a one-bedroom home, should be scrapped, the authors added.
Andrew Watson, the lead author of the report, said: “A combination of rising rents and frozen LHA rates have rendered the sector unfordable for those seeking entry, while also limiting the ability of existing tenants to move within the sector.
“The lack of affordability has many drivers, but the actions of UK and Scottish governments (and in particular the freeze in LHA rates and the introduction of rent caps) have played a significant role. It is therefore reasonable to expect that government action will play a key role in addressing the problem.”
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “We’re helping to ease the pressure of rising rents, investing over £30bn on housing support this year on top of record financial support worth around £3,300 per household.
“We’ve also maintained our £1bn boost to Local Housing Allowance and our Discretionary Housing Payments provide a safety net for anyone struggling.
“We have given an extra £82m to help people in Scotland.”
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