LHA freeze means 92% of private rented homes in Scotland are unaffordable, says new report

A report commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Scotland found the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) freeze, combined with rent rises in the intervening years, had left 92% of homes out of reach for people claiming the benefit.

Gavin Smith, chair of CIH Scotland, said: “The PRS [private rented sector] plays a vital role, but must be affordable. As this research shows, freezing LHA rates has had a devastating impact on its affordability for those that need it the most. All UK governments must urgently unfreeze LHA rates.”

LHA is the amount households can claim towards private rental sector rents. It was initially set at the 50th percentile of rent prices in 2008, before being reduced to 30%, meaning the bottom 30% of homes in an area should be affordable to benefit claimants.