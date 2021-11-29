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LHA rates frozen for next year, minister confirms

News29.11.21by James Wilmore

Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates will remain frozen for another year, a government minister has confirmed. 

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In a statement to parliament, Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said the rates for 2022-23 will be kept at the “elevated cash rates” agreed for 2020/-21.

The freeze in LHA rates was widely expected after the Budget papers indicated they would remain the same.

At the time, the government said the rates would be confirmed as part of an “uprating review”. Ms Coffey confirmed that the review has now taken place and that LHA rates will remain at the level set in 2020-21.

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The Department for Work and Pensions uses LHA rates to calculate how much Universal Credit or housing benefit a tenant can get, to pay their rent.

Before being frozen in 2016, LHA rates covered the cheapest 30% of rents in a local area.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, LHA rates were restored to the cheapest 30th percentile. However, the rates have been refrozen since then, meaning housing benefit does not keep pace with inflation.

Homelessness charities and other groups previously warned the disconnect between LHA rates and private rents is a major cause of homelessness.

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