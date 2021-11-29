LHA rates frozen for next year, minister confirms

In a statement to parliament, Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said the rates for 2022-23 will be kept at the “elevated cash rates” agreed for 2020/-21.

The freeze in LHA rates was widely expected after the Budget papers indicated they would remain the same.

At the time, the government said the rates would be confirmed as part of an “uprating review”. Ms Coffey confirmed that the review has now taken place and that LHA rates will remain at the level set in 2020-21.