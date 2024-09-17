Liberal Democrat councillor calls for transition phase for housing planning targets

Its proposals to change the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), which aim to help it deliver its 1.5 million home target this parliament, are out for consultation now.

The government set out an intention to bring forward a Planning and Infrastructure Bill in the King’s Speech. The proposed legislation promises to “speed up and streamline the planning process to build more homes of all tenures”.

Liz Townsend, portfolio holder for planning and economic development at Waverley Borough Council, told the Liberal Democrat conference in Brighton that “we have a crisis with the new planning proposals” and that the government needs to “recognise” that infrastructure must improve first.

One of the proposals is making the standard method for assessing housing needs mandatory, “requiring local authorities to plan for the resulting housing need figure, planning for a lower figure only when they can demonstrate hard constraints and that they have exhausted all other options”.

However, at a fringe session on Monday debating the reforms, Ms Townsend said targets will be difficult to achieve in her local authority area.

She told delegates: “I don’t think there is anybody at all that doesn’t want more housing. And everybody, when I’m knocking on the doors, they’re saying they want housing for their children, for their grandchildren; older people [want] to downscale.

“But we do have a bit of a crisis with the new planning proposals. We need to address that and accept it. Where I’m from, our housing number from our last local plan – we’re at the stages of preparing a new local plan – but our last local plan was 590 houses per annum under the standard method, [under] the last standard method that went up to 710 and now it’s gone up to 1,374. We’ve got an affordability ratio uplift of 203%.”

She said that over the past couple of years, the council has delivered “good numbers” of housing, but there has been a “struggle” to meet its targets.

“And it’s not that we haven’t delivered enough planning permissions. Planning permissions are built out extremely slowly. We’ve even given permission for a new garden village, and that’s been excruciatingly slow.

“And so we need to address this issue. We need to find out how we can unlock the existing permissions that we have, which for us is about 6,000,” Ms Townsend said.