The Liberal Democrats have pledged to deliver 380,000 homes per year, including 150,000 for social rent, and give councils power to end the Right to Buy in their areas #UKhousing

Liberal Democrats’ manifesto pledges 380,000 homes per year and power for councils to end Right to Buy #UKhousing

Inside Housing is calling on all political parties to back Build Social , with an ambition of 90,000 a year over the next decade in England.

In the first of four political interviews published by Inside Housing last week, housing spokesperson Helen Morgan explained why the party backs the Build Social campaign – and wants to build even more social homes.

At the same time as giving councils the power to end the Right to Buy, the Liberal Democrats would introduce a new ‘rent to own’ model for social housing where rent payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, owning it outright after 30 years.

The party will also allow councils to buy land for housing based on current rather than hope value, and by “properly funding” local authority planning departments.

In its manifesto, which launched on Monday, the party said that it would deliver the homes through new garden cities, community-led developments and by expanding neighbourhood planning.

The Liberal Democrats would immediately ban Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, make three-year private tenancies the default, and create a national register of licensed landlords.

The Renters (Reform) Bill, which included plans to ban no-fault evictions, was shelved by the Conservative government ahead of the general election. In response, campaigners said tenants have been “let down” by a “failed” government.

The Liberal Democrats would abolish residential leaseholds and cap ground rents to a nominal fee, according to the manifesto. It also said it would remove dangerous cladding from all buildings, while “ensuring that leaseholders do not have to pay a penny towards it”.

The party said it will ensure that everyone can access housing that “meets their needs”.

The housebuilding target was first announced in 2021. Last year, party leaders wanted to scrap it, but Liberal Democrat members voted to keep it by backing a motion from younger members to keep it at the party’s conference in Bournemouth.

To deliver the target number of homes, the Liberal Democrats said the party will expand neighbourhood planning across England and build 10 new garden cities.

It would allow councils to buy land for housing based on current use value rather than on a ‘hope value’ basis by reforming the Land Compensation Act 1961.

The party would “properly fund” local planning departments to improve planning outcomes and ensure housing is not built in areas of high flood risk without adequate mitigation, by allowing local authorities to set their own fees.

It would encourage the use of rural exception sites to expand rural housing. The party pledged to trial community land auctions to “ensure that local communities receive a fair share of the benefits” of new development in their areas and to help fund vital local services.

Community land auctions work by landowners submitting their land for sale in a sealed bid. The council then offers the land to developers with planning permission for development and as a result a much higher price, and keeps the cost difference.

The party also pledged to encourage development of existing brownfield sites with financial incentives and to ensure that affordable and social housing is included in these projects. It would introduce “use it or lose it” planning permission for developers that refuse to build.

The Liberal Democrats pledged to “make homes warmer and cheaper to heat” with a 10-year emergency upgrade programme, starting with free insulation and heat pumps for those on low incomes, and to ensure that all new homes and non-domestic buildings are zero carbon.