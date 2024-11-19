Licensing consultation for supported accommodation providers expected in the new year, MP confirms

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Rushanara Ali has confirmed that a consultation on licensing for supported accommodation providers is expected in the new year.
The parliamentary under-secretary for homelessness and democracy provided an update on the government’s plans for the supported sector in a written statement to parliament.
Ms Ali said: “The Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 includes measures to drive out rogue providers and drive up standards for vulnerable people living in supported housing.
“It contains powers for the government to set new national supported housing standards for the support provided to residents, enforced through a licensing regime. It also allows for a link between licensing, the standards and housing benefit, delivering better value for money for the taxpayer.
“We are committed to delivering the measures in the act and to improving the quality of supported housing in England to ensure residents get the support that they deserve. I am making this statement today to fulfil my duty under the act to update parliament on the progress made towards making licensing regulations.”
Alongside the commitment to publish the consultation on licensing, Ms Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to establish a Supported Housing Advisory Panel.
Earlier this month, Inside Housing reported how an extra 641,000 units of supported housing could be needed over the next 15 years to tackle demand.
The government-commissioned report said that the supported housing sector will need to grow to between 995,600 and 1.275 million units by 2040 “if current demand and unmet demand is to be met”.
Currently there are 634,000 units of supported housing in England, Scotland and Wales, the report estimated.
Supported housing has risen up the political agenda in the past few years amid increased scrutiny of housing standards and the finances of providers.
Ms Ali added: “Supported housing provides a home to over half a million people who rely on support to live as independently as possible or recover from a period of crisis. When it is provided responsibly, it results in improved well-being, health and employment prospects for residents, and can relieve pressure on services like the NHS and social care.
“There are many excellent supported housing providers in England providing high-quality support and accommodation to their residents. But sadly, there continue to be cases of residents finding themselves at the hands of exploitative landlords.
“A minority of rogue landlords are failing to give residents the support they need, which is resulting in poor outcomes for residents and poor value for money for the taxpayer. It is vital that the quality of supported housing improves and delivers a better experience for residents.
“We strongly encourage supported housing providers, local authorities, regulators, provider organisations, and crucially residents to respond to the consultation as it is vital that we get these reforms right. I look forward to working with the sector and residents on this important issue.”
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