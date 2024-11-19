Licensing consultation for supported accommodation providers expected in the new year, MP confirms #UKhousing

“It contains powers for the government to set new national supported housing standards for the support provided to residents, enforced through a licensing regime. It also allows for a link between licensing, the standards and housing benefit, delivering better value for money for the taxpayer.

Ms Ali said: “The Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Act 2023 includes measures to drive out rogue providers and drive up standards for vulnerable people living in supported housing.

The parliamentary under-secretary for homelessness and democracy provided an update on the government’s plans for the supported sector in a written statement to parliament.

“We are committed to delivering the measures in the act and to improving the quality of supported housing in England to ensure residents get the support that they deserve. I am making this statement today to fulfil my duty under the act to update parliament on the progress made towards making licensing regulations.”

Alongside the commitment to publish the consultation on licensing, Ms Ali reiterated the government’s commitment to establish a Supported Housing Advisory Panel.

Earlier this month, Inside Housing reported how an extra 641,000 units of supported housing could be needed over the next 15 years to tackle demand.

The government-commissioned report said that the supported housing sector will need to grow to between 995,600 and 1.275 million units by 2040 “if current demand and unmet demand is to be met”.

Currently there are 634,000 units of supported housing in England, Scotland and Wales, the report estimated.

Supported housing has risen up the political agenda in the past few years amid increased scrutiny of housing standards and the finances of providers.