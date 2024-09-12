Life after bankruptcy: dispatch from Birmingham Council’s housing department

Birmingham is hiking council tax and service charges for flat owners and has made “a handful” of compulsory redundancies in the housing service, alongside voluntary redundancy programmes (official documents show that the department has budgeted £3.3m in job cuts from 2024-26). However, Ms Francis says that it has prioritised keeping frontline staff.

One way the council could reduce demand on homelessness services is by making it harder for people to access them, but Ms Francis and Mr Langford deny any such ‘gatekeeping’.

“It would be in our interest to make that [homeless] assessment sooner rather than later,” says Ms Francis.

In February, Inside Housing revealed that the council was considering closing its housing waiting list to new applicants, but it later decided not to, saying it recognised “how important it is for citizens to be able to apply for a home”. Nowhere is this more painfully observed than in the plight of children growing up in temporary accommodation. According to the council, Birmingham currently has 2,291 households with children under five years old living in temporary accommodation.

“It’s a really sad case,” Mr Langford says. The average time families spend in temporary accommodation in Birmingham is between two-and-a-half and three years, he says. He provides another startling statistic that shows the desperate need for more social housing: 95% of the people who present to the council as homeless every month cannot afford anything more expensive than a social rented home.

“We’re not doing well” on providing new supply, Mr Langford acknowledges. Birmingham only completed around 40 council-developed homes in 2023-24, down from 260 the previous year. The affordable housing need in the city is around 1,080 homes a year. Building has been declining for years: in 2016, the council directly delivered 599 homes. Birmingham’s rising land values have made viability assessments more difficult, he says.

Gummed-up system

Vacancies are down, too, squeezing the number of social homes the council can allocate to people on the waiting list. A few years ago, the council would have been turning over 4,000-5,000 homes a year to new lets, Mr Langford says. This is now down to 2,000-3,000.

He says this gumming-up of the system is due to the unaffordability of private rents and the continuing impact of Right to Buy, which sees the council lose 500-600 homes a year.