‘Life-safety risk’ in social housing from crumbling aerated concrete

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was widely used in UK construction from the mid-1950s to the 1980s.

Filled with air bubbles and containing no coarse aggregate, the material was cheap and lightweight, and was particularly popular for flat roofs and external cladding.

It has long been known to decay over time and recent instances of sudden roof failures in schools has led to concerns about its use in public buildings such as schools and hospitals.

However, experts told Inside Housing that RAAC was also used in public housing projects – many of which are likely to still be in use with housing providers unaware of the risks.

Philip Morris, a chartered architect and managing director of Philip Morris Consulting, said: “It was good for the roofs of buildings, cladding panels and floors, but not necessarily shear walls. It was widely used by municipal architects in council housing projects.”