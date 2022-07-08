Limiting board members to six years was well intentioned, but it is a road block for tenant board members

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Housing association board members are only meant to serve for a maximum of six years. But this limits how far tenants can rise on boards and may have the perverse incentive for landlords to appoint the same old faces, argues Emma Palmer
At first it seemed there was nothing not to like about the new six-year rule introduced in the National Housing Federation’s (NHF) Code of Governance that was published in 2020.
It meant board members’ maximum tenure was reduced to six years – down from the nine years outlined in the previous code in 2015 – forcing housing associations to freshen up their boards and board committees more frequently, bringing in new people with a more diverse range of experience and ideas.
“The time taken for individuals to build their confidence while on the committee will eat into the time they can potentially spend as a board member”
However, since bringing more residents on to Eastlight Community Homes’ board via our customer influence committee (CIC), we’ve started to view the six-year maximum tenure as too restrictive – a deadline that’s already looming.
While the NHF’s code does enable associations to extend individuals’ tenures to up to nine years on a case-by-case basis, we believe the NHF and, more importantly, the Regulator of Social Housing should take a more flexible approach to the lengths of the terms served by resident committee and board members.
Eastlight formed in 2020 with the intention of being a trailblazing customer-led organisation for the East of England. Customers being heavily involved in our governance, and steering our strategic decision-making at board level, is at the centre of everything we plan to achieve.
“Replacing customers who have a genuine, personal interest in an organisation with people who are likely not to have the same insight and connection seems counterintuitive”
Our CIC is a board committee through which our residents hold us to account. So far, three members of the committee have also taken positions on the board itself, and we hope more will learn the ropes while on the CIC and choose to apply for board positions once they feel equipped to do so.
The fact that the years they serve on the CIC are included in the maximum six years they can spend with us, means the time taken for individuals to build their confidence while on the committee will eat into the time they can potentially spend as a board member.
The NHF’s code demands housing associations place residents’ needs “at the heart of strategic decision-making”, but I’d argue that the six-year rule means we’ll miss out on valuable input from those who are best equipped to represent their fellow customers.
“We’re very fortunate to have a resident board member who could very well be promoted to chair one day, but her opportunity to make the kind of impact we all know she could make will be limited as her years of service are already flying by”
Also, the more regular churn of board members could potentially have the unintended consequence of reducing board diversity. For example, housing providers may feel they need to dip into the same pool of available non-executive directors more often, which tends to be a less diverse group of people who regularly move between organisations.
Replacing customers who have a genuine, personal interest in an organisation with people who are likely not to have the same insight and connection seems counterintuitive.
At Eastlight, we’re very fortunate to have a resident board member who could very well be promoted to chair one day, but her opportunity to make the kind of impact we all know she could make will be limited as her years of service are already flying by.
Our potential to be able to manage talent on housing association boards, and succession plan so an existing board member becomes chair, becomes less realistic with only six years to work within. When forced to recruit a chair externally, we, like other organisations, are realistically more likely to opt for a safe pair of hands than take a chance on someone with less experience.
Having enough time to bring people up through committees, on to the board, and even into chair positions, is surely a far more inclusive and logical approach to board recruitment – especially if we’re hoping that a greater number of customers will be able to take on board roles?
Therefore, we at Eastlight call upon the sector to join us in this closer consideration of how we ensure individuals have the time they need to use their skills and expertise in our governance roles, and we ask the English regulator to contemplate taking a more nuanced approach to the number of years served by resident committee and board members.
When we have residents who are willing to dedicate years to building up experience and taking on greater strategic roles, we must be able to assure them that they will have the scope to make it all worthwhile.
Emma Palmer, chief executive, Eastlight Community Homes
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