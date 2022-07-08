Limiting board members to six years was well intentioned, but it is a road block for tenant board members

The NHF’s code demands housing associations place residents’ needs “at the heart of strategic decision-making”, but I’d argue that the six-year rule means we’ll miss out on valuable input from those who are best equipped to represent their fellow customers.

“We’re very fortunate to have a resident board member who could very well be promoted to chair one day, but her opportunity to make the kind of impact we all know she could make will be limited as her years of service are already flying by”

Also, the more regular churn of board members could potentially have the unintended consequence of reducing board diversity. For example, housing providers may feel they need to dip into the same pool of available non-executive directors more often, which tends to be a less diverse group of people who regularly move between organisations.

Replacing customers who have a genuine, personal interest in an organisation with people who are likely not to have the same insight and connection seems counterintuitive.

At Eastlight, we’re very fortunate to have a resident board member who could very well be promoted to chair one day, but her opportunity to make the kind of impact we all know she could make will be limited as her years of service are already flying by.

Our potential to be able to manage talent on housing association boards, and succession plan so an existing board member becomes chair, becomes less realistic with only six years to work within. When forced to recruit a chair externally, we, like other organisations, are realistically more likely to opt for a safe pair of hands than take a chance on someone with less experience.

Having enough time to bring people up through committees, on to the board, and even into chair positions, is surely a far more inclusive and logical approach to board recruitment – especially if we’re hoping that a greater number of customers will be able to take on board roles?

Therefore, we at Eastlight call upon the sector to join us in this closer consideration of how we ensure individuals have the time they need to use their skills and expertise in our governance roles, and we ask the English regulator to contemplate taking a more nuanced approach to the number of years served by resident committee and board members.

When we have residents who are willing to dedicate years to building up experience and taking on greater strategic roles, we must be able to assure them that they will have the scope to make it all worthwhile.

Emma Palmer, chief executive, Eastlight Community Homes