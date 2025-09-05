Lincolnshire landlord appoints ex-Law Society chief executive as new chair

The 10,000-home landlord, which manages properties across North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, said that Mr Hudson will start in the role this month.

He replaces outgoing chair Bob Walder, who is stepping down after nine years.

Mr Hudson, who lives in Shropshire, was formerly chair of the Wrekin Housing Group in Telford and continues to hold several non-executive roles, including chair of trustees at Open Door Family Centre in Wales.