Lincolnshire landlord appoints ex-Law Society chief executive as new chair

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Lincolnshire landlord Ongo Homes has appointed qualified lawyer and former senior executive Des Hudson as its new board chair.
The 10,000-home landlord, which manages properties across North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, said that Mr Hudson will start in the role this month.
He replaces outgoing chair Bob Walder, who is stepping down after nine years.
Mr Hudson, who lives in Shropshire, was formerly chair of the Wrekin Housing Group in Telford and continues to hold several non-executive roles, including chair of trustees at Open Door Family Centre in Wales.
His previous roles include chief executive positions at the Law Society and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, along with senior roles in media and financial services.
Ongo Homes said Mr Hudson’s appointment followed a “rigorous and competitive” recruitment process, and a tenant panel played a crucial role in the selection.
Mr Hudson said: “I have been impressed by the values of Ongo, its commitment to making a difference to the lives of the people we serve and our wider stakeholders, and the strength and success of Ongo’s business.
“I am committed to building on the successes and good judgement of my predecessors, and to facing both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Ongo and our staff.”
Ongo thanked Mr Walder for his “outstanding leadership”, adding that during his nine-year tenure he had overseen significant challenges, including prioritising fire safety following the Grenfell tragedy and supporting vulnerable tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Under his leadership, Ongo’s commercial businesses were transformed to contribute substantially to community work, record numbers of new homes were built, and thousands of people received support through jobs, mental health services, and financial assistance,” the landlord said.
Mr Walder said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to be part of this journey, something I will carry with me always. I’ll be watching with pride as Ongo continues to grow and thrive.”
He added: “I want to wish Des every success as he steps into the role of chair. I know he will bring great energy, insight and leadership to the position, and I have every confidence that Ongo will continue to succeed under his guidance.”
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