Listening to tenants is about more than the bare minimum 

What these cases have in common is that tenants stated their voices were not heard. Admittedly, these are the extreme cases of what goes wrong when the tenant voice isn’t heard, but these, among others, have impacted the sector strongly.

But it’s not enough for landlords to just say that they will listen following these heartbreaking cases. The sector needs to be proactive in actively supporting tenants from all backgrounds to make their voices heard.

Recent laws, like the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, stress the importance of tenant voices in housing governance. The act requires that tenant perspectives be considered alongside those of board members, reinforcing that effective governance must include those directly affected by housing policies.