Liverpool housing association appoints new chief executive

Claire Griffiths, currently the executive director of growth, development and assets at Salford-based Irwell Valley Homes, will replace Alan Rogers, who has led the organisation for 11 years.

Ms Griffiths, who will be joining the 5,900-home landlord in August, has worked in the housing and regeneration sectors for over 30 years.

She began her career at community housing co-operatives in Liverpool.

Before joining Irwell Valley Homes, she worked at Plus Dane Housing, a Liverpool-based housing association, in roles including executive director of property.