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Liverpool housing association appoints new chief executive

News25.04.22by Grainne Cuffe

Cobalt Housing has appointed a new chief executive following the retirement of the current boss.

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Claire Griffiths will join Cobalt in August (picture: Cobalt)
Claire Griffiths will join Cobalt in August (picture: Cobalt)
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LinkedIn IHLiverpool housing association Cobalt appoints new chief executive #UKhousing

Claire Griffiths, currently the executive director of growth, development and assets at Salford-based Irwell Valley Homes, will replace Alan Rogers, who has led the organisation for 11 years. 

Ms Griffiths, who will be joining the 5,900-home landlord in August, has worked in the housing and regeneration sectors for over 30 years.

She began her career at community housing co-operatives in Liverpool. 

Before joining Irwell Valley Homes, she worked at Plus Dane Housing, a Liverpool-based housing association, in roles including executive director of property.

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Ms Griffiths said she was “hugely honoured” to take on the role. 

“I’m looking forward to working closely with colleagues, customers, the board and our partners in the city and city region to make sure we deliver the best possible outcomes,” she said. 

Stephen Kinsella, chairman of the board at Cobalt, said: “Claire came through a very rigorous process, and Cobalt’s board unanimously agreed that she is a great fit for Cobalt, fully understanding what we are trying to achieve for our tenants and community, and the importance of the role we play in north Liverpool.

“Her ambition for Cobalt’s neighbourhoods really impressed the panel, and she had a great understanding of what makes us different to other housing associations. 

“We are confident that, in Claire, Cobalt will have a chief executive that will take us forward in a strong position, helping us to develop thriving communities where people want to live and can be their best.”

Cobalt demerged from Symphony Housing Group five years ago to become a standalone organisation. 

It owns and manages homes across north Liverpool.

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