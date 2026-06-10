Liverpool landlord handed top consumer grade and city council has regulatory notice removed

The council’s consumer grade of C3 from June 2024 remains unchanged.

In addition, Grainger Trust, the registered provider subsidiary of built-to-rent giant Grainger, had its governance grade of G2 and a financial viability grade of V1* reconfirmed following a stability check.

The landlord also has a consumer grade of C2 after an inspection completed in July 2025.

Another judgement published today revealed how a lease-based provider that had previously taken the the RSH to court received compliant governance and viability gradings.

Supported housing provider Inclusion Housing has been upgraded from G3/V3 to G2/V2 following the RSH’s assessment of improvement work undertaken since its regulatory judgement in 2019.

Inclusion, which predominantly provides specialised supported housing for vulnerable adults, has made “sufficient progress to demonstrate it meets RSH’s governance requirements”, the regulator said.

But the RSH said the landlord needs to further improve some aspects of its governance arrangements to support continued compliance.

The York-based provider had launched an unprecedented High Court legal challenge against the RSH in 2020, arguing that its 2019 non-compliant judgement was “legally flawed” and “irrational”.