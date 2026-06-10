Liverpool landlord handed top consumer grade and city council has regulatory notice removed

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has awarded a Liverpool landlord the highest consumer grade and removed a regulatory notice from a major city council.
In the English regulator’s latest round of judgements, Cobalt Housing was upgraded to a C1 grade after the 6,000-home landlord was found to have made planned improvements to its repairs service.
It has also provided assurance that it is delivering this service in an effective, efficient and timely manner to meet the outcomes of the consumer standards.
The Liverpool-based landlord maintained a governance grade of G1 and financial viability grade of V2.
This is because the RSH found that Cobalt has the financial capacity to deal with a reasonable range of adverse scenarios, but needs to manage material risks to ensure continued compliance.
Towards the end of last year, the Liverpool City Region Housing Associations appointed the chief executive of Cobalt, Claire Griffiths, as its chair.
As part of this latest regulatory release, the RSH removed a regulatory notice for Sheffield City Council as the specific gas safety issues that led to the notice, published in 2023 under RSH’s previous consumer remit, are now resolved.
The council’s consumer grade of C3 from June 2024 remains unchanged.
In addition, Grainger Trust, the registered provider subsidiary of built-to-rent giant Grainger, had its governance grade of G2 and a financial viability grade of V1* reconfirmed following a stability check.
The landlord also has a consumer grade of C2 after an inspection completed in July 2025.
Another judgement published today revealed how a lease-based provider that had previously taken the the RSH to court received compliant governance and viability gradings.
Supported housing provider Inclusion Housing has been upgraded from G3/V3 to G2/V2 following the RSH’s assessment of improvement work undertaken since its regulatory judgement in 2019.
Inclusion, which predominantly provides specialised supported housing for vulnerable adults, has made “sufficient progress to demonstrate it meets RSH’s governance requirements”, the regulator said.
But the RSH said the landlord needs to further improve some aspects of its governance arrangements to support continued compliance.
The York-based provider had launched an unprecedented High Court legal challenge against the RSH in 2020, arguing that its 2019 non-compliant judgement was “legally flawed” and “irrational”.
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