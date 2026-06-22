Liverpool landlord to roll out integrated NHS-linked service after pioneering pilot

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Social housing residents in Liverpool will be the first in the country to have their living conditions integrated into official NHS records after a successful pilot by housing association Prima Group.
The landlord, Prima Group, in collaboration with Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust and with support from the Fusion21 Foundation, launched the pilot in May 2024.
Now the three organisations have launched Healthy@Home to improve health outcomes by better connecting housing conditions with medical and well-being support.
Prima has written to over 220 of its tenants in Wavertree and Picton inviting them to take part in the trial, which will also help tackle health inequalities.
The housing association has shared a list of its properties in these areas with Mersey Care, and with tenant consent, NHS colleagues will review property information to identify those who may benefit from additional support.
Tenants who choose to take part will meet jointly with a member of Mersey Care’s Integrated Care Team and their designated Prima neighbourhood housing officer.
Together they will assess whether practical, bespoke improvements could be made to the tenant’s home to help boost their health, independence and safety.
This could be a tenant with a respiratory illness whose symptoms would be improved by energy efficiency upgrades being made to their home to increase the ventilation, or grab handles being installed to reduce the risk of frail tenants falling.
Lisa Caldwell, housing manager at Prima, said: “Living conditions play a major role in people’s health so it is vital that housing and health professionals work together.
“This pilot brings GPs, Integrated Care Teams and neighbourhood housing officers together to better understand tenants’ living situations and improve their health and well-being.
“This will help us provide early interventions allowing people to stay healthy at home so we really encourage the tenants we have invited to get in touch and take part in the pilot.
“With social housing tenants facing some of the biggest health inequalities in society, this pioneering project will improve their independence while reducing avoidable pressure on NHS services.
“Tenants can also rest assured that no personal or medical information will be shared with us.”
Wes Baker, director of strategic analytics, economics and population health management at Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Connecting housing data with health records is exactly the kind of joined-up thinking the NHS needs more of.
“Understanding someone’s living conditions alongside their clinical picture allows earlier, more effective intervention. This pilot demonstrates what truly integrated data looks like in practice.”
The long-term aim of Healthy@Home is to develop a framework for ongoing collaboration between housing associations and the NHS so it can be rolled out nationally.
The project is being part-funded by the Fusion21 Foundation, a registered charity that helps build brighter futures in the communities where procurement experts Fusion21 operate.
The work is also supported by NHS Cheshire and Merseyside and local GPs from Picton Primary Care Network.
All health conversations, assessments and referrals will continue to take place between tenants, GPs and the Integrated Care Team, but will not include Prima.
Tenants do not have to take part in the programme and those who do can change their mind at any time.
The roll-out of the project comes after the boss of Clarion previously called for landlords to be “more imaginative” on health and prevention as the system shifts towards neighbourhood healthcare.
Before that, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry heard how housing conditions were a “structural driver” of poor mental health during the pandemic, with certain groups hit harder than others.
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