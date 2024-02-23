LiveWest acquires 114 homes from house builder in new Devon town

The deal will see Countryside, which is owed by Vistry, deliver the affordable homes for the Exeter-based landlord. Countryside will also deliver and sell 145 open market homes, via its Countryside Homes brand, on the scheme which has a gross development value of £76m.

The project is part of plans for a new town called Sherford, near Plymouth, with around 5,500 homes proposed overall.

The multiphase project, which has faced objections and proved controversial, began in 2015 and the first school opened in 2018.