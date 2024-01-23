LiveWest to pilot new carpet policy after union campaign

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Tenants of a South West England housing association have succeeded in their campaign to keep carpets in their homes, following a months-long battle that included a sit-in at the company’s Cornwall office.
Activists at renters’ union Acorn demanded that LiveWest stop fining outgoing tenants who fail to remove their carpets. They also said the landlord should allow the incoming tenants to decide whether to keep carpets or not.
Campaigners said that until recently, LiveWest forced tenants to rip up carpets before they moved out or face a fine.
This has left LiveWest tenants in Falmouth and Penryn living with concrete floors in their homes.
Research last year by End Furniture Poverty found that 1.2 million UK adults are living without flooring in their home, of whom almost two-thirds – or 760,000 adults – are social housing tenants.
Inside Housing published a feature this week about how Wales has just passed regulations that new social lets must come with flooring included, but these do not apply to English and Scottish landlords.
One LiveWest tenant had previously said she was told by the company that she could not keep a carpet in her flat when she moved in, and instead had to pay more than £1,000 to have lino and carpets fitted.
Dan Newcombe, secretary at Acorn Falmouth & Penryn, said the union had met with representatives from LiveWest on 19 January.
In a recorded message posted to social media, he said the meeting went “really well” and that LiveWest was “quite constructive”.
“We had to fight hard for compensation but we got there in the end,” he said.
The landlord will now pilot an updated approach to its carpets policy in Cornwall.
Mr Newcombe added: “We’re going to check up in three months’ time to make sure that they’re following up with this. And we’re going to get all the data about this as well.”
James Reseigh, director of neighbourhoods at LiveWest, said: “Our focus is to always deliver the best customer service we can and listen to and act on any concerns our customers might have.
“We recognise the significant costs incurred when someone moves into a new home and will always seek ways to reduce any financial impact on our customers.
“We had a constructive conversation with the Acorn Group and whilst our policy is not to remove carpets in empty homes when they are in good condition, we accept there may be more we can do to ensure we embrace the lifetime of carpets and further support the environment.
“As long as the carpets do not cause a risk for the incoming customer, the existing carpets are to be enjoyed. We agreed to pilot an updated approach in Cornwall where carpets will be left unless there is a clear safety risk, or the incoming customer has asked us to remove it.
“We are also updating guidance to colleagues so that removing carpets becomes an exception. Our customer group, InFocus, who were involved in the meeting with Acorn, will monitor the pilot and share outcomes.
“We also spoke to the Acorn Group about the support LiveWest offers through our tenancy sustainment team and our investment of more than £800,000 per year which is targeted at customers in financial hardship.”
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