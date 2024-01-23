LiveWest to pilot new carpet policy after union campaign

This has left LiveWest tenants in Falmouth and Penryn living with concrete floors in their homes.

Campaigners said that until recently, LiveWest forced tenants to rip up carpets before they moved out or face a fine.

Activists at renters’ union Acorn demanded that LiveWest stop fining outgoing tenants who fail to remove their carpets. They also said the landlord should allow the incoming tenants to decide whether to keep carpets or not.

Research last year by End Furniture Poverty found that 1.2 million UK adults are living without flooring in their home, of whom almost two-thirds – or 760,000 adults – are social housing tenants.

Inside Housing published a feature this week about how Wales has just passed regulations that new social lets must come with flooring included, but these do not apply to English and Scottish landlords.

One LiveWest tenant had previously said she was told by the company that she could not keep a carpet in her flat when she moved in, and instead had to pay more than £1,000 to have lino and carpets fitted.

Dan Newcombe, secretary at Acorn Falmouth & Penryn, said the union had met with representatives from LiveWest on 19 January.

In a recorded message posted to social media, he said the meeting went “really well” and that LiveWest was “quite constructive”.

“We had to fight hard for compensation but we got there in the end,” he said.

The landlord will now pilot an updated approach to its carpets policy in Cornwall.

Mr Newcombe added: “We’re going to check up in three months’ time to make sure that they’re following up with this. And we’re going to get all the data about this as well.”