Lloyds, Bournemouth landlord and Prince William’s Homewards project reveal £10m funding deal

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Bournemouth Churches Housing Association (BCHA) has secured a £10m loan from Lloyds Banking Group to enable the delivery of up to 300 new affordable homes by 2029.
BCHA believes the new cash deal “represents a vital step towards giving more people a safe, secure place to call home”.
It will strengthen the landlord’s ability to deliver its strategic plan and allow it to bring forward self-contained homes offering long-term stability.
These homes will sit alongside BCHA’s wraparound support, which ranges from mental health services to homelessness prevention.
Lorraine Mealings, chief executive at BCHA, said: “The funding we secure from lenders is vital to enable additional affordable homes in the area.
“The loan from Lloyds is the product of some excellent partnership working across organisations, all coming together to collectively tackle homelessness.”
The deal has already enabled BCHA to begin work on a planning application in the Bournemouth area to deliver around 30 new affordable homes for people that have experienced, or are experiencing, homelessness.
The funding comes as a result of the partnership between Lloyds and Homewards, the programme from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.
Launched in June 2023 by the Prince of Wales, the five-year programme is focused on making it possible “to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated”.
The programme’s six flagship locations include Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.
Michael Corbishley, head of local delivery at Homewards, said: “By working together to unlock new finance for local housing providers, we are helping to create the conditions for more safe, secure and affordable homes to be built.
“Increasing the supply of high-quality homes is essential to preventing homelessness before it begins.”
Lloyds announced last year that it would provide £50m in new lending to support small and medium-sized housing providers and charities in Homewards locations.
Nicola Haigh, head of real estate and housing at Lloyds, said: “As a Homewards Activator, we’re proud to announce the first £10m loan to BCHA as part of our broader £50m commitment.
“By helping small, specialist providers like BCHA access finance, we can increase housing provision for those most in need and transform communities across the UK – building more homes and changing lives.”
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