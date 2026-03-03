Lloyds, Bournemouth landlord and Prince William’s Homewards project reveal £10m funding deal

These homes will sit alongside BCHA’s wraparound support, which ranges from mental health services to homelessness prevention.

It will strengthen the landlord’s ability to deliver its strategic plan and allow it to bring forward self-contained homes offering long-term stability.

BCHA believes the new cash deal “represents a vital step towards giving more people a safe, secure place to call home”.

Lorraine Mealings, chief executive at BCHA, said: “The funding we secure from lenders is vital to enable additional affordable homes in the area.

“The loan from Lloyds is the product of some excellent partnership working across organisations, all coming together to collectively tackle homelessness.”

The deal has already enabled BCHA to begin work on a planning application in the Bournemouth area to deliver around 30 new affordable homes for people that have experienced, or are experiencing, homelessness.

The funding comes as a result of the partnership between Lloyds and Homewards, the programme from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

Launched in June 2023 by the Prince of Wales, the five-year programme is focused on making it possible “to make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated”.