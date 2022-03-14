Lobbying for fixed recoverable costs on housing condition cases takes chutzpah

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Carol Matthews recently argued in Inside Housing for action on claims management companies. Giles Peaker responds with “weary déjà vu and amazement”
I’m afraid that the recent comment piece by Riverside chief executive Carol Matthews on claims management companies gave rise to a mixture of weary déjà vu and amazement at the chutzpah.
Déjà vu because this is straight out of the insurance industry’s playbook on personal injury cases – complete with the promised reward for action, not this time lower car insurance premiums (which, as we all know, didn’t happen, despite the insurers getting everything they wanted in terms of hobbling claims), but as “more money for new stock and retrofitting existing stock”.
Chutzpah because she wraps up Riverside’s attempt to avoid costs for failing to meet its obligations as concern for its tenants.
“It is competent practices that will stop doing conditions claims under the current fixed costs proposals, because they can’t afford to do them”
Riverside’s February 2021 executive report, previously reported by Inside Housing, makes clear what their concerns about housing conditions claims actually are – the “financial and reputational risk” to Riverside. The impact on tenants of bad and incompetent practice by claims management companies does not feature much.
Ms Matthew’s article also gives the game away when she complains about the “unfairness” of tenants’ legal costs exceeding the amount of compensation. Unfair to whom? Not the tenant, so it can only be that she feels it is unfair to Riverside.
Notably, Ms Matthews’ piece neglects to include the cost of repairs in her account of ‘fairness’. On Riverside’s own figures (my experience is very different), compensation was 10% and the cost of works was 25% of the overall cost of a claim, with that overall cost including Riverside’s own legal costs. So the benefit to the tenant – whose aim is to have the work done – was 35% of the overall cost of the claim.
“These companies and associated firms are all too often poor in legal knowledge, and operate on unqualified staff following a formula”
Because there was a works cost, we can see that these were valid claims where Riverside had failed to meet its obligations, and given that claimant costs are often racked up by poor litigation conduct by the landlord, it is hard to see why this is so unfair to the housing association.
I should be clear, I have no time for claims management companies, or the kinds of legal practice they often refer claims to. These companies and associated firms are all too often poor in legal knowledge, and operate on unqualified staff following a formula. They charge tenants unjustifiably high success fees (typically 50% of damages or more), and often give poor advice (for example on the availability of legal aid where there are rent arrears possession proceedings or a possession order – they don’t do legal aid but should tell the client). Anecdotally, I have certainly encountered horror stories of unprofessional practices and tenants who have suffered because of them.
I am all in favour of further regulation of claims management companies in the housing conditions area. One obvious step would be banning solicitors from paying referral fees to these companies, as has happened in personal injury. Claims management companies behaving badly should be reported to the Financial Conduct Authority and any solicitor apparently taking claims from unregistered companies should be reported to the Solicitors Regulation Authority.
“Do the repair work when notified of an issue. An obvious answer, but one that many housing associations seem incapable of putting into practice”
But, as Ms Matthews is well aware, fixed recoverable costs will impact everyone acting for claimants in housing conditions cases, including all the skilled, responsible legal practices, whose aim is to reach a reasonable settlement as quickly as possible and who do not charge excessive success fees. It is those competent practices that will stop doing conditions claims under the current fixed costs proposals, because they can’t afford to do them. It will not be the claims management companies and the ‘pile them up and do them cheap’ practices that vanish – they will be the only ones left.
Ms Matthews and Riverside have been lobbying for fixed recoverable costs on housing conditions claims, supposedly because of ‘claims farmers’, but actually because of the costs they face for failing to meet their obligations. As anyone practising in the area – on the landlord or tenant side – could have told her, be careful what you wish for. But wrapping this up as a concern for her tenants is highly disingenuous.
Still, if Ms Matthews is serious, here are some practical suggestions for ways in which Riverside and other housing associations can reduce the activities of claims farmers, while still doing justice to their tenants.
The most straightforward way for a housing association to avoid claims is to be competent in fulfilling its basic role and legal obligations. That Riverside managed to introduce an app though which tenants should report disrepair that actually managed to prevent tenants booking repairs, and that they were apparently taken entirely by surprise by the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act of 2018, despite about two years’ notice, suggest priorities were elsewhere.
Over to you, Ms Matthews.
Giles Peaker, solicitor and partner in the housing and property disputes team, Anthony Gold
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