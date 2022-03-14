Lobbying for fixed recoverable costs on housing condition cases takes chutzpah

I should be clear, I have no time for claims management companies, or the kinds of legal practice they often refer claims to. These companies and associated firms are all too often poor in legal knowledge, and operate on unqualified staff following a formula. They charge tenants unjustifiably high success fees (typically 50% of damages or more), and often give poor advice (for example on the availability of legal aid where there are rent arrears possession proceedings or a possession order – they don’t do legal aid but should tell the client). Anecdotally, I have certainly encountered horror stories of unprofessional practices and tenants who have suffered because of them.

I am all in favour of further regulation of claims management companies in the housing conditions area. One obvious step would be banning solicitors from paying referral fees to these companies, as has happened in personal injury. Claims management companies behaving badly should be reported to the Financial Conduct Authority and any solicitor apparently taking claims from unregistered companies should be reported to the Solicitors Regulation Authority.

“Do the repair work when notified of an issue. An obvious answer, but one that many housing associations seem incapable of putting into practice”

But, as Ms Matthews is well aware, fixed recoverable costs will impact everyone acting for claimants in housing conditions cases, including all the skilled, responsible legal practices, whose aim is to reach a reasonable settlement as quickly as possible and who do not charge excessive success fees. It is those competent practices that will stop doing conditions claims under the current fixed costs proposals, because they can’t afford to do them. It will not be the claims management companies and the ‘pile them up and do them cheap’ practices that vanish – they will be the only ones left.

Ms Matthews and Riverside have been lobbying for fixed recoverable costs on housing conditions claims, supposedly because of ‘claims farmers’, but actually because of the costs they face for failing to meet their obligations. As anyone practising in the area – on the landlord or tenant side – could have told her, be careful what you wish for. But wrapping this up as a concern for her tenants is highly disingenuous.

Still, if Ms Matthews is serious, here are some practical suggestions for ways in which Riverside and other housing associations can reduce the activities of claims farmers, while still doing justice to their tenants.

Raise internal compensation rates for complaints to the level a court would award on a housing conditions claim. This should also include ‘special damages’ for additional expenses or lost or damaged belongings. Anyone in the field knows well that compensation offers made by housing associations are appallingly low in comparison with the going court rates of awards for loss of amenity, making a claim the only way to achieve proper compensation for a tenant.

Lobby the Housing Ombudsman to do the same with its awards. The ombudsman only makes awards for maladministration, not loss of amenity or special damages, and ombudsman awards are typically 25% or so of the value of a claim.

Lobby the government to reinstate housing conditions claims within the scope for legal aid. Tenant and landlord acting solicitors agree. Reinstate it and you get competent, skilled representation for tenants, with no success fee, and quality control on claims, so that only good claims are brought.

Do the repair work when notified of an issue. An obvious answer, but one that many housing associations seem incapable of putting into practice. That is, astonishingly, even following a claim and a settlement agreement specifying works and a deadline. In my experience, some 40% of housing conditions claims end up having to issue further proceedings for enforcement of works.

The most straightforward way for a housing association to avoid claims is to be competent in fulfilling its basic role and legal obligations. That Riverside managed to introduce an app though which tenants should report disrepair that actually managed to prevent tenants booking repairs, and that they were apparently taken entirely by surprise by the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act of 2018, despite about two years’ notice, suggest priorities were elsewhere.

Over to you, Ms Matthews.

Giles Peaker, solicitor and partner in the housing and property disputes team, Anthony Gold