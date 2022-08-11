Local authorities can and should act now on children stuck in bad temporary accommodation

The sad truth is that Latasha’s story is the exception rather than the rule. Not everyone gets re-housed, and thousands of homeless families in London are suffering in silence. This largely unseen aspect of the housing emergency is locking families in a cycle of instability and poverty.

A major contributing factor is the way the system has been designed, with housing benefits set at a really low level for too long, meaning people increasingly cannot afford the private rented sector. To compound this situation, there is a shortage of social housing, which could provide homeless families with permanent, secure and affordable tenancies.

This is undoubtedly a crisis created by central government, and it will not be fixed without a concerted effort in Whitehall and more funding being made available.

Despite working in an incredibly difficult environment, with high numbers of homeless families and insufficient funding, local authorities, such as Wandsworth and Croydon councils, are demonstrating that steps can be taken to improve the lives of homeless families in London.

“When Labour took over, homelessness prevention staffing levels were below where they were in 2013, with each officer having to manage 80 to 100 cases each. This affected staff’s ability to invest appropriate time to each case”

In May, Labour won the local elections to take over Wandsworth Council from the Conservatives for the first time since 1978. They brought with them a plan to tackle the borough’s housing issues.

There are 1,710 homeless families in Wandsworth, including 3,273 children. Like much of London, the borough has a shortage of social housing, and this means that some families are living in temporary accommodation, often in substandard conditions.

As part of the council’s new plans to address housing issues in the borough, significant investment is planned for staffing the homelessness service, in an attempt to reduce temporary accommodation usage.

When Labour took over, homelessness prevention staffing levels were below where they were in 2013, with each officer having to manage 80 to 100 cases each. This affected staff’s ability to invest appropriate time to each case and led to increased staff turnover and lower morale.