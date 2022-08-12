Local authorities with housing stock must brace for regulatory change

The Social Housing (Regulation) Bill 2022 was introduced in the House of Lords on 8 June. This follows the Social Housing White Paper, published in 2020, which trailed a number of the changes now set out in the bill.

The provisions will see the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) being charged with a more muscular and proactive approach to the regulation of registered providers of social housing.

A lot has been written about the impact of this change on housing associations, but what about the impact on the other large category of registered providers: local authorities?

Currently, the RSH outlines in its framework document ‘Regulating the Standards’ how it will regulate the sector. This states that for stock-holding local authorities, the Rent Standard is the only ‘economic standard’ that applies.

The Governance and Financial Viability Standard and the Value for Money Standard apply only to housing associations.

The consumer standards do apply to local authorities and this includes the Home Standard, the Neighbourhood and Community Standard, the Tenancy Standard and the Tenant Involvement and Empowerment Standard.

All local authorities must submit a local authority data return on stock and rent levels to the regulator.

The RSH publishes regulatory notices for local authorities’ breaches of the Rent Standard and a number have been published to date. Currently, where consumer standards are breached and this results in serious detriment, then a notice may also be published.