Local authority acquires 936 homes from Countryside and L&Q

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An east London council has purchased 936 homes in a joint deal with developer Countryside and housing association L&Q in what is one of the largest bulk housing acquisitions made by a local authority in recent years.
Barking and Dagenham Council will acquire 936 homes in three future phases of Beam Park, a 72-acre regeneration of a former Ford manufacturing plant in east London, of which 50% will be for affordable housing and 50% for market rent.
The council hopes the deal will speed up the delivery of housing on the derelict site, which is a joint venture between Countryside and L&Q, in partnership with landowner the mayor of London.
The first two phases of the Beam Park development are underway, with 1,154 homes currently under construction. The scheme aims to deliver at least 3,000 homes; 235 have been completed so far.
Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “It’s part of a massive shift in gear in the regeneration of Dagenham which will also be home to London’s largest film studios, two huge data centres and the groundbreaking UCL Pearl building.
“No longer will Dagenham be famous for Ford and factories, but also film, technology and great homes for everyday people.”
Kevin Harris, director of project management and development at L&Q, described the agreement as “an important deal” that will “accelerate the delivery of much needed new homes”.
The 936-home deal follows Paradigm Housing’s announcement on Tuesday that it had purchased 363 properties from One Housing Group in Slough and St Albans.
Over the past 12 months, there have been a number of major stock swaps and acquisitions.
In March last year, Paradigm acquired 1,338 homes from The Guinness Partnership, mainly in High Wycombe, Welwyn Hatfield and Milton Keynes.
In return, Paradigm transferred 1,113 homes in Hillingdon and Hounslow to The Guinness Partnership.
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