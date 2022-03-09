Local authority acquires 936 homes from Countryside and L&Q

Barking and Dagenham Council will acquire 936 homes in three future phases of Beam Park, a 72-acre regeneration of a former Ford manufacturing plant in east London, of which 50% will be for affordable housing and 50% for market rent.

The council hopes the deal will speed up the delivery of housing on the derelict site, which is a joint venture between Countryside and L&Q, in partnership with landowner the mayor of London.

The first two phases of the Beam Park development are underway, with 1,154 homes currently under construction. The scheme aims to deliver at least 3,000 homes; 235 have been completed so far.