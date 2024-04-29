Local authority financial pressures could limit success of homelessness reforms, Welsh sector bodies warn

Financial pressures on local authorities may undermine the success of plans to tackle homelessness in Wales, a group of housing organisations has said #UKhousing

“This risks the worst of both worlds – stronger legislation but without the money to deliver, causing friction and letting vulnerable people down.”

“There is a danger that this legislation will place increased pressures on service providers without funding, compromising their ability to deliver,” it said.

But given the existing financial challenges, it was unclear where this financing would come from, the group said.

In its response to a white paper outlining major legislative reform to the country’s homelessness, the Back the Bill coalition – made up of Tai Pawb, Shelter Cymru and the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru – said local authorities and registered social landlords would need more funding to deliver the reforms.

The Welsh government recently announced an extra £5m for the Housing Support Grant (HSG), compared with the draft Budget, for homelessness prevention and support. The increase will take the final Budget for 2024-25 to around £220m.

The HSG is a government scheme that funds the majority of homelessness and housing-related support services in Wales.

The Welsh government received 140 responses from a range of local authorities, third-sector bodies and registered social landlords.

The proposed changes would require local housing authorities in Wales to extend their housing support and help people to be rehoused in settled rather than temporary accommodation.

The Welsh government said the risk of homelessness would be tackled at the earliest possible stage as part of its proposals, with responsibility for identification and prevention shared across the public sector.

Eight local authorities agreed the proposals would lead to the increased prevention and relief of homelessness, four disagreed and four were uncertain.

According to an analysis of the responses by Miller Research, local authorities “expressed the greatest concern” over plans to abolish a series of tests, such as the priority need test, and “the perceived gap between the ambition of an inclusive support system and the realities of the housing crisis”.

The sector bodies also warned that the “limited scope” of the reforms would “hinder lasting change”.