Local authority forms investment partnership with house builder to accelerate affordable home delivery

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A council in the South East has formed an investment partnership with a house builder to help speed up the delivery of affordable homes.
Gravesham Borough Council will work alongside The Hill Group to identify locations and develop suitable sites for new council-owned homes.
Under the guise of the Gravesham Community Investment Partnership (GCIP), the two organisations will work together to reduce the number of households on the borough’s housing register, which currently stands at more than 1,000.
John Burden, leader of Gravesham Borough Council, said: “We have long-held ambitions to build hundreds of new council homes, in order to provide real social housing for those with demonstrable roots in Gravesham, thus reducing the number of people on our housing register.”
“However, we are a local council, and while we have succeeded in directly developing 200 new council-owned homes in the past four years, we recognise our limitations and the fact that bringing a specialist private sector house builder with investment, commercial and financial expertise on board will greatly accelerate the progress we want to achieve.”
As part of the agreement, Hill is donating eight purpose-built SoloHaus homes to the council to help tackle homelessness across the borough.
The micro, modular homes will provide safe and secure accommodation for the most vulnerable people in society and are being provided as part of a £15m pledge to design and donate 200 modular homes to local authorities and homelessness charities by 2025.
Jenny Wallace, cabinet member for housing services at Gravesham Borough Council, said: “We are so grateful to Hill for their generous offer to donate these modular homes that will help prevent people from becoming homeless.
“We are currently identifying suitable council-owned land where we can install them and are working to have them in use as quickly as we possibly can.”
Andy Hill, group chief executive of The Hill Group, said: “We are proud to have formed an investment partnership with Gravesham Borough Council and are looking forward to working closely together to expand the delivery of affordable homes for local communities in the area.
“Work now begins to identify suitable sites where we can apply our significant experience and expertise for the swift delivery of much-needed new homes for Gravesham.”
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