Local authority forms investment partnership with house builder to accelerate affordable home delivery

Gravesham Borough Council will work alongside The Hill Group to identify locations and develop suitable sites for new council-owned homes.

Under the guise of the Gravesham Community Investment Partnership (GCIP), the two organisations will work together to reduce the number of households on the borough’s housing register, which currently stands at more than 1,000.

John Burden, leader of Gravesham Borough Council, said: “We have long-held ambitions to build hundreds of new council homes, in order to provide real social housing for those with demonstrable roots in Gravesham, thus reducing the number of people on our housing register.”