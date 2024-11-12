Local authority in Kent to defend opposition to 8,400-home scheme after Rayner calls in application

Swale Borough Council was due to refuse the planning application at a planning committee meeting a few days before Angela Rayner’s intervention.

Ms Rayner, also deputy prime minister, has the power to direct councils to refer applications to her and ask for a copy of the application and all accompanying documents and plans.

In this case, it is for land to the west of Teynham and land south and east of Sittingbourne.

The more than 300-page planning document offered similar reasons for refusing the applications to develop the new homes on both patches of land.