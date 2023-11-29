Local authority raises concern government will introduce lower rent cap

According to Canterbury City Council’s report that went before cabinet earlier this month, “there is speculation that the government will consult this autumn on proposals to introduce a ceiling to limit the percentage by which the council may increase housing rents”.

Last year, the government introduced a 7% cap on social housing rent increases in light of the cost of living crisis.

The rent rises are usually capped by the government at a maximum of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation plus 1%, set in September every year.

However, as a result of soaring inflation, the allowed maximum increase would have been 11.1%.

This year, social landlords are expected to be able to revert to the normal formula, which equates to a 7.7% maximum increase.