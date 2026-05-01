Labour also wants to create a housing bank within the public Scottish National Investment Bank, which could direct investment to housing, including through low-cost loans.

It also has a suite of pledges aimed at increasing homes in rural areas hit by depopulation. Labour has vowed to bring rural housing funds together, review how rural housing is classified so 10% of all new homes are in “genuinely rural” areas, and fast-track schemes for people working in these regions.

As in Westminster, the party backs major changes to the planning system aimed at spurring housebuilding. It would tilt the policy balance back in favour of development, search for ‘grey belt’ housing sites and bring in local housebuilding targets. Going further than the UK government, the party wants to see housing treated as critical national infrastructure.

On homelessness, the party would put £30m towards prevention schemes, create a government unit to oversee this and use more modular homes as a better alternative to temporary accommodation.

Labour also aims to boost homeownership. Policies here include reserving 5,000 mid-market rent homes for people wanting to save for a deposit, increasing LBTT relief and creating a ‘£1 home’ scheme to return derelict properties to use.

The party’s manifesto pledges to speed up cladding remediation. It would set targets and legal requirements for fixing unsafe cladding and bring forward a ‘Responsible Developers’ scheme.

Conservatives

Fresh from a stint as the official opposition, the Scottish Conservatives are facing heavy losses and are predicted to rank fourth place or lower following the elections.

The party has not set out any housing targets in its manifesto or indicated how much it would spend on affordable supply. Instead, it focuses on measures it says would make homes cheaper to build and free up government funding for housebuilding.

The party wants to localise planning, vowing to scrap the national framework, let councils set their own strategies and even allow some developments to be decided on a street-by-street basis. Alongside this, it would bring in a fund to build on brownfield sites.

Like Reform, it would halt all new housebuilding regulations and scrap some net zero-related targets, including Passivhaus standards and the boiler ban. The Conservatives would go further and remove subsidies for heat pumps, using the extra cash on homes and infrastructure instead.

It would also remove the ability of councils to bring in rent controls in their areas, which was brought in by the SNP last year. And in line with the national party’s stance on stamp duty, the Scottish party would scrap LBTT.

Another similarity with Reform is the party’s plan to bring back the local connection test, with the party also claiming without evidence that removing this has made it harder for locals to get housing. The Conservatives would also bring back the priority need test scrapped by the SNP in 2012.

On homelessness, the party supports rolling out the ‘ask and act’ scheme brought into law by the Scottish government last year, although it would assess the results of a pilot before scaling this up more widely.

It also backs more funding for organisations that support people in debt and improving how government agencies work together to make people who are struggling aware of financial support.

Greens

Forecasts suggest the Greens are unlikely to see power outside of another coalition agreement, but the party could pip the Conservatives to fourth place.

The party has the most ambitious housing target of the group, pledging to build at least 15,700 more social homes per year in the next five years. Like Reform, its manifesto does not say how much this would cost.

On social housing, the Greens support giving registered social landlords (RSLs) first right of refusal on homes sold under the Right to Buy.

The party would consult on requiring social landlords to rent a proportion of homes to people experiencing homelessness. It would also give funding to RSLs and councils to house asylum seekers, ending the use of barracks and hotels.

Alongside this, the party would focus on improving housing quality. The Greens pledge to introduce net zero and accessibility standards for all new homes, give councils the power to turn down developers with poor track records, and urgently fund better temporary accommodation.

The party also aims to reform the rental system. Policies here include bringing in rent controls for student accommodation, mid-market and built-to-rent homes; changes to evictions, including increasing the notice period by four months; and strengthening the role of tenants and councils in governing social landlords.

On homelessness, the party would provide long-term funding for rapid rehousing transition plans and Housing First. It would also give extra cash support for organisations that need to discharge homelessness prevention duties, although it does not say how much it would spend on any of these pledges.

Liberal Democrats

The Liberal Democrats are the second-smallest party in Holyrood and are likely to come last out of the six main parties, but may make some gains.

The party’s housing target is 125,000 homes over the next five years, including 10,000 homes earmarked for key workers and set at mid-market rents. It would also roll out a programme of “net zero new towns” prioritising district heating, biodiversity and “20-minute neighbourhoods”.

Other pledges include setting out a timescale and milestones to remove Grenfell-style cladding from all Scottish buildings, bringing in more support for children and young people experiencing homelessness, and rolling out a co-housing model that would help meet the needs of older people.

Read the housing pledges for the local elections in Wales