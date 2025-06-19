Local energy markets are the real route to decarbonising social housing

Too many decarbonisation schemes get jammed up by taking a top-down approach, writes Reg Platt, chief executive of energy-service company Emergent #UKhousing

I know that (most) councils and social housing providers want to accelerate the positive impact of these benefits in their local communities. Unfortunately, too many decarbonisation schemes get jammed up by taking a top-down approach which tries to solve all the problems and plan for all contingencies upfront.

It is in the social sector where this last benefit, alongside energy-efficiency improvements, will be felt the most.

We are all on a journey to decarbonise, and nowhere is this felt more keenly and urgently than the social housing sector. Access to domestic renewable energy has the ability to increase national energy security at the same time as reducing energy costs for individual households.

Why? Because the process of competitively applying for centralised, but paradoxically, fragmented, pots of government subsidy demands it.

Big ideas that never get anywhere are no good to anyone. Nor is an energy decarbonisation market that is entirely reliant on subsidy.

What we need are schemes that will make a difference locally quickly, act as a catalyst for further progress and unlock local energy markets. That is why we worked diligently with Ofgem, the regulator, to innovate, create and take advantage of the regulatory sandbox – not just for Emergent, but for the whole market.

In the future, we hope that others will follow our lead, innovating and expanding the scope of what is possible at a local level for everyone.

“The council has invested in solar installations across three estates where our microgrid solutions will be deployed. This enables us to sell the energy back to residents at a discounted price and reduce their bills”

While we continue to work with housing providers in many ways, perhaps the most radical innovation we are working on, one that might point the way to a subsidy-free future, is with Hackney Council in London.

The council has invested in solar installations across three estates where our microgrid solutions will be deployed. This enables us to sell the energy back to residents at a discounted price and reduce their bills.

This discounted price still outperforms the rates available for exporting the solar energy back to the grid, and allows for the upfront investment to be paid back well within the lifetime of the panels themselves.